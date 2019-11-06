DEMOTTE — An evening of southern gospel music, food and fundraising will be held for friends and families who want to join together. The Fase Senior Center, in DeMotte,
is inviting everyone to the concert on Friday, Nov. 15, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Tickets are $6 per person for the concert, and dinner can be purchased at the door.
The well-known southern gospel group George Huskisson and the Miracles will be singing and sharing their inspirational music ministry.
The group includes well singer and pedal steel guitar player, Nelson Wynn. Many know Nelson as the owner of Broadway Music in Merrillville, but he is arguably best-known for his expertise on the pedal steel and as a singer of southern and country music for many years.
George Huskisson on piano and Rick Crayne playing bass and harmonica are talented musicians and singers in their own right.
The combination of voices, instruments and love of music are intended to make the concert very exciting for locals. The doors will open at 4:30 p.m. with a dinner available upon arrival. The dinner will consist of a pulled pork sandwich, baked beans and chips, all included in the $6 ticket price. People can plan to purchase a delicious home-made dessert to enjoy or take home.
There will also be an opportunity for great items through a raffle and silent auction. The proceeds of the evening will go toward the Fase Senior Center. People should plan to arrive at 4:30 for dinner and seating choice.
Anyone with questions is encouraged to call the Fase Senior Center at 219-987-7909 for further information. The center is located at 11978 N. 600 W. / Corner of Rt 10 and 600 West in DeMotte.