RENSSELAER — The First Presbyterian Church's Chili Supper/Cookie Walk is returning Saturday.
It will be 4-7 p.m. Dec. 7 in the fellowship hall. This year's event will benefit the Rensselaer Volunteer Fire Department.
This event has been christened the "Four C's — Chili, Chicken Noodle Soup, Cornbread and Cookie Walk Supper." A well-known local chili recipe from long ago will highlight the menu, as will the equally favored chicken noodle soup recipe.
Cornbread muffins will be part of the all-you-can-eat meal, and the chili will be kept mild. People can season their bowl to their preferred heat level. Rounding out the meal will be the chicken noodle soup, hot dogs and pounds of cookies.
A soup supper includes chili or chicken noodle soup, cornbread muffins and/or crackers, hot cocoa, coffee or a fruit drink. Adults must pay $6, and kids ages 3-10 pay $3, with younger kids getting food free.
Hot dogs are $1 each. Assorted homemade Christmas cookies will cost $6 per pound.
Carry-outs will be available and can be delivered to home-bound individuals upon request. If any soup remains after the event, it will be sold until it is gone.
Organizers are encouraging advance ticket sales to aid in soup preparation. Tickets are available at Jordan's (324 S. College Ave.) and at the church's office (220 N. Cullen St.) as well as from a church member.
The supper will be happening alongside Rensselaer's new Frosty Fest and Christmas tree-lighting ceremony in Potawatomi Park that evening. It was thought the supper itself might take place in the park, but it is still scheduled for the fellowship hall, as of this week.
Frosty Fest will involve a tree-lighting ceremony and voting for a favorite decorated tree in Potawatomi park. People can bring a non-perishable food item and place it under the tree of their choice to vote, and those items will be donated to the local food pantry.
The event will also offer a live nativity scene, music and caroling, a walk through the Rensselaer Art Walk, treats and a visit with Santa Claus.
The proceeds from the event will go toward the purchase of a second set of gear for each firefighter of the RVFD, and monetary donations will be accepted in addition to food costs.
Organizer Ron Jordan said that the RVFD had already been selected as the benefactor for the event prior to the devastating Town Mall fire which occurred several weeks ago. Though the fire destroyed roughly 20 businesses and county offices in the mall building, firefighters from Rensselaer and other departments managed to keep it from spreading to the rest of the block.
"This is the first time (the RVFD was chosen)," Jordan said. "We did the (Jasper County) Recovery House last year. They're needing another set of personal fire equipment for each fireman, and it costs $5,000 to $6,000 per person."
According to event organizers, it means the RVFD is looking at a minimum cost of $150,000 so that each firefighter will have a second set of clean gear. Studies have shown that a thorough cleaning of fire gear and a drying period of 72 hours or more can diminish the risk of cancer for firefighters.
The Rensselaer Volunteer Fire Department was established in 1896, making it one of the oldest continually operating volunteer fire departments in Indiana. In 1950s, the RVFD combined services with Marion Township to provide more efficient coverage for all residents. The department currently covers 232 square miles in Jasper County.