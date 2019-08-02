RENSSELAER — Various local businesses and organizations took part in Rensselaer’s first Back To School Fair on Friday, which was held alongside Teen Mission Jasper County’s annual Community Day event at Brookside Park.
Back To School Fair
Shyla Brown and Karen Young’s annual “Stuff the Bus” fundraiser was expanded this year into a Back To School Fair to offer school supplies for those who could prove their child would be attending local schools. This original “Stuff the Bus” fundraiser was begun several years ago, when Youngs and Brown noticed a need at Rensselaer Central Primary School.
When it comes to “Stuff the Bus,” Brown and Youngs were mostly focused on donating art supplies. But local groups, including the Rensselaer Care Center, the Rensselaer Parent/Teacher Organization and the Jasper Newton Foundation have been getting in touch with them about expanding the idea over the years. Another interested party was a local outlet of the Gideons International, which takes part in DeMotte’s Back To School Fair.
“We thought we’d give it a try, see what we could come up with,” Youngs said on Friday. “This is what we’ve done so far.”
Mike Fagans, Teen Mission’s Community Day coordinator, also got in touch with them about combining the two events, and a committee was formed to get everything organized.
“So then we just sent out letters to local organizations and businesses, seeing if they wanted to participate,” Youngs said. “We worked a lot with the DeMotte area, too, because they’ve had this for six years, so they’ve given us a lot of insight...That’s kind of how we got to where we are today.”
“The line this morning was out and around the corner when we first opened,” said Ashley Hopp, who helped to coordinate the event. “When we were still setting up, there was a huge line.”
The local businesses were set up as stations in a big circle in Brookside Park, where kids and their guardians could pick up school supplies from each one.
By Youngs’ count, around 200 people came to receive school supplies that day.
After the event was all done, Youngs and Brown got to do the same thing they’ve been doing every year — Stuff their big red bus with all the supplies it can hold and donate it to local elementary schools.
“If they (the businesses) choose to donate it to the school, then we’ll just load it up in the bus,” Youngs said. “We’re going to take it over to the school. We did receive a lot of monetary donations also, and that will still go to the art department.”
Teen Mission
Teen Mission Jasper County is a community service group of young people and volunteers from various churches in Rensselaer and throughout the county. This year, the number of kids participating was counted at 63, compared to last year, when just 40 participated. Community service activities TMJC does include building wheelchair ramps, as well as yard and house work for either the elderly or those in need of assistance.
The group’s annual activities usually last just a week, but they always end with a special Community Day event at Brookside Park, as a reward for the hard work the kids do all week. This year’s activities and services at the park included a mobile food pantry from Food Finders, a free lunch, clothing donations, a prayer tent and games for kids.
“God’s done some awesome things this week for us,” said Community Days Coordinator Mike Fagans on Friday.
This year, the Jasper Newton Foundation also helped TMJC out through a grant.
Pastor Kenin Smith of Hope Community Church had the opportunity to explain Teen Mission’s origins and purpose to the Rensselaer Chamber of Commerce earlier this year.
“Teen Mission Jasper County started the same way so many other things did,” Smith said, “with a conversation and a ‘What if?’ and a ‘Why not?’ and ‘Well, that might be something to look into,’ and ‘That sounds like a great idea. Why don’t we see what we can do with that?’”
Smith said that conversations were being conducted among local churchgoers about how so many mission trips had been launched to foreign countries, such as Nicaragua or Mexico. And yet simpler local trips to assist neighbors across the street had not been considered — neighbors who needed a new wheelchair ramp built or to have their leaves raked or their house painted.
Then, a 15-year-old girl asked the question, “Why not?”
“And so they just began talking and programming, and we started then with a few churches on that year. And right now, we have had at least 10 different churches that have been involved with us over the years.”
That preliminary conversation was conducted in February 2010 and resulted in the program, which was originally “Teen Mission Rensselaer” before it grew larger. Now, nearly 10 years later, the program’s leaders are attempting to host these “missions in our hometown” for as many people in need as possible throughout Jasper County.
For the kids who participate, it is intended as a combination of a church camp — with various fun activities to be enjoyed — and a missionary “trip,” where they will work hard over long days for locals who need their help.
The program’s stated goal is simply “to help those around Jasper County.” During one week each summer, participants do everything from minor home repairs to landscaping to wheelchair ramps and more, all of which is free to the homeowner, including the materials for the project itself.
TMJC is intended for homeowners who cannot do the work themselves or at least not all by themselves, and someone who cannot afford to hire another person to do the work for them. TMJC must also be confident that the project can be accomplished by the teens and skilled help.
Applications and more information on TMJC are available at teenmissionjc@gmail.com or 1-219-866-5665. The organization’s mailing address is the same as Hope Community Church in Rensselaer, at 609 N. McKinley Ave. Other online outlets include Facebook (Teen Mission Jasper County), Instagram (TeenMissionJC) and the main website, https://teenmissionjc.wixsite.com/website.