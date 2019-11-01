Dr. Jordan Balvich will be holding several of his annual holiday season charity programs this fall. These include at least two major events in the Halloween candy buy-back program and his Thanksgiving food drive.
The doctor will hold his annual Halloween candy buy-back program Nov. 5-7, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., at a rate of $1 per pound of Halloween candy. Balvich, whose office is located at 129 N. Van Rensselaer St., has been doing the program for around 11 years.
"In the past, we've put a limit," Balvich said of the amount of candy, "but I'm not doing that anymore."
The candy has been sent off to various locations over the years, including the Northwest Indiana Rural Crisis Center, U.S. troops and Riley's Children's Hospital. But this year, Balvich is going to have Facebook viewers vote on where it's going this year. As of Friday afternoon, he'd extended the deadline for voting on this question.
He said this is being done because he personally had a difficult time deciding who to send sugar too, since he obviously doesn't like the idea of too many people in a group getting too much sugar in their diet as a risk to their oral health.
"It was a national thing started by a dentist," Balvich said of the buy-back system.
Balvich is also holding a raffle for $20 cash, along and a toothbrush raffle that was decided Friday.
Balvich will also be holding his annual Thanksgiving Food Drive. For every 20 cans or food items brought in, a turkey will be donated to the Good Samaritan Food Pantry. According to Balvich, a contest of sorts has been started between Balvich and his brother. The both of them will be posted at Save-a-Lot in the near future, where locals can choose which brother to give food items to just for fun.
"If I win, I will donate an extra $200 to the food pantry," Balvich said during a Facebook live recording Friday.