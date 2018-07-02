The Jasper County Fair Queen pageant will be held Friday, July 6, at 7 p.m. at the fairgrounds in the West Exhibit Hall, and will feature the Little Miss Jasper County Princess Pageant as well. Admission to the pageant is $5, with youngsters 3 and under free.
The fair queen and her court will reign and assist at events throughout the week of the fair, July 14-21. For more information on this and other fair events, visit jaspercountyfair.weebly.com.The fairgrounds are located at 2671 W. Clark St. (Hwy. 114), one mile west of Rensselaer, and two miles east of I-65.
Here are this year’s Jasper County Fair Queen contestants
Kelsey Lynn Carpenter, 18
Francesville
Organizations and Activities: 4-H – 10 years (Swine, Sheep, & Rabbits), Volleyball – 6 years; Cheerleading – 5 years; Gymnastics – 9 years; Club Volleyball – 3 years; FFA- 2 years; BPA-1 year; Sunshine Society-2 years; Volunteered — Mobile Food Pantry-Franciscan Hospital, Rensselaer; Volunteered –Head Start Classroom –West Central Elementary Site; Attends Saint Augustine Catholic Church.
Honors and Awards: West Central High School 2017 Homecoming Queen, West Central High School 2018 Prom Queen, West Central Way Award –Volleyball 2017, Cheer Captain- 2017-2018, Coach’s Choice Award-Cheer 2017-2018, UCA All-American Cheerleading Award 2016, UCA All-American Cheerleading Award 2017
Occupation: Summer Lifeguard – Indiana Beach, Monticello, Ind.; Fall – Attending Indiana Wesleyan University- Marion, Ind., Major: Nursing; Sport: Competitive Cheer Team
Ambition: I am attending Indiana Wesleyan University to get a bachelors degree in Nursing. I am also a member of the IWU Competitive Cheer Team.
Talents: Gymnastics, Competitive Cheer
Hobbies: Younique Makeup Presenter-Yellow Status-Since November 2017. Makeup Artist – I enjoy learning about makeup application. I attend lessons that are offered within my Younique presenter group. I also watch video postings of top presenters in our group. I really enjoy learning about new products and new makeup application tricks.
Parents: Bradley and Lynette Carpenter.
Sponsor: M & R Ag Services, Medaryville.
Emily Kilmer, 19
Brookston
Organizations and Activities: Tri-County High School: Student Council 4 years; Chili Cook off coordinator; Community service coordinator; Dear Younger Me 1 year; Mentored 6th grade on the transition to high school; Founding member; National Honor Society 4 years; Executive Committee Member; Random Acts of Kindness Committee Coordinator; Catholic Youth Organization 2 years; Secretary 1 year; President 1 year; Community Service Coordinator 3 years; Cavalier Clovers 4-H 10 years; Secretary 1 year; Vice-President 1 year; Activity Coordinator 3 years; 4-H camp 4 years; Softball 1 year; Cavalier Couriers 1 year; Students Against Destructive Decisions 2 years; FFA 7 years; Chapter Greenhand Secretary; Chapter Reporter 1 year; Chapter Vice-President; Chapter Secretary; District Reporter; District President; State Executive Committee; State Strategic Planning Committee; State Secretary.
Honors and Awards: Tri-County High School: Purdue Junior Scholar; A Honor Roll x4 years; Band “Outstanding Musician” x2 years; Over $90,000 in scholarships; Hoosier Girl State Outstanding Representative; Academic Awards x15 4-H; Indiana State Fair Sweepstakes Soil and Water Conservation Project; County Grand Champion in Foods, Soil & Water Conservation, and Public Speaking; 10 year member FFA; Soils Judging 4 years (District Winning Team & Second Place Individual, 4x State Participant, 3rd place State Team, 7th place National team); Public Speaking 3 years (District Winner, District Second place, State 7th Place); Agricultural Education 2 years (State 4th Place and State Winner); Marketing 1 year (State Winner and National Silver Emblem Team); Agricultural Issues Forum 1 year (State Winner & National Silver Emblem Team); Agriscience 4 years (4x State Winner, 3x National 4th Place, 1x National 7th Place); Leadership Ambassador 1 year (District Winner and State 2nd Place); Job Interview 2 years (District Second Place, District Winner, State Participant); Agriscience Research Proficiency 4 years (District Winner, State Winner, National Gold Emblem); STAR in Agriscience 1 year (District Winner, Section Winner, State Winner, & National Competitor.
Occupation: From the moment it was safe for me to drive a lawn mower, I began mowing yards for my family and others in the community. But the majority of my “occupation” in high school was being a personal chauffeur for my siblings. With my parents both working evenings, I was given the sole responsibility of getting my five younger siblings to their practices, after school events, and early morning meetings. While this was technically not an occupation, I took great pride in assisting my family where needed.
Ambitions: In 2022 I will graduate from Purdue University with a Bachelors in Agricultural Education. During college, I am excited to become involved in their soils evaluation team and other organizations. After college I hope to teach in an Indiana high school as their local agriculture instructor and FFA advisor. My career goal is to maintain a successful FFA program that allows students to achieve premier leadership, personal growth, and career success through their agricultural education. Personally, I plan to begin a program for young, grade school students to educate them on the importance of youth in agriculture and their role in the industry with the program pairing a high school student to a grade school one. In addition, I would love to have a happy, healthy family with hometown values.
Talents: When I’m not baking a mean chocolate chip cookie or reciting the lyrics to every Disney song and movie, I can be found advocating for agriculture (also known as AGvocating). Other talents include playing the flute and judging soil.
Hobbies: My favorite hobby by far is reading with my favorite book being “The Selection Series.” I also love spending time with my family, competing in FFA, and showing sheep.
Parents: Jason and Patricia Kilmer
Sponsor: Arni’s, Rensselaer
Laura Marie Odle, 18
Rensselaer
Organizations and Activities: 4-H- 10 years; Elected president of Walker 49er 4-H club; 4-H projects include rabbits, scrapbook, small animals, and farm scenery; Future Farmers of America (FFA) Kankakee valley 4 years; Member Auction Committee Chair; Participated in Forestry; Assisted with the FFA year end scrapbook for 3 years; Attended National FFA Convention, Indianapolis, Ind. General Session; District competition 1st, 3rd place Team -2017 2018; State Qualifying Team — 2018; Sorrowful Mother Catholic Church Lifetime Member; Food Pantry Donation, Organization, Delivery Committee; Destination Jesus Retreat-2 years; Manufacturing club/skillsUSA- 2 years; Earned $10,000 for the first girls welding program at Kankakee Valley; Learning to weld I found my inner creativity; State qualifier — Vase; KVHS- KVMS Orchestra- Cellist 6 years; Solo and Ensemble- 6 years; CPR and First Aid Certified.
Honors and Awards: FFA; FFA Mental Attitude Award; High selling member in the member auction 2018 and 2017; Sorrowful Mother Catholic Church; Confirmed within the church; Godparent to cousin; Orchestra — Cello; Varsity Letter in Kankakee Valley High School Orchestra; Chosen to play at Disney World, Missouri State College; Received gold medals from (Indiana State Music Association- 5 years; Kankakee Valley High School; Dr. and Mrs. Gladys Johnson Scholarship Recipient — 2018; Technical Honors Diploma Recipient — 2018; Super Senior Award Recipient — 2018; Student of the Month — 2015 and 2017.
Occupation: While attending high school I worked in various restaurants including Marties, Fat Guys Pizza, and Heather’s Diner. I have also been working on a showing cattle farm, where I have learned feed and pasture management, breeding by artificial insemination, and assisted with calving, daily veterinarian work, and daily caring essentials. I am currently a summer intern with Lindsay Hanewich Photography and Design as a personal assistant. I am pursuing my creativity in photography, graphic and web design, and interior decorating, as well as planning photography for 2018 Indiana State Fair.
Ambition: My five year goal would be to be able to receive my nursing degree. I would like to get a job in the local hospital here in Jasper County and give back to my community. I would also like to
start paying off my school bills and find a little starter home. My ten year goals would be to be successful in the workplace and have all my school loans paid off. Once my student loans are paid off I would like to start a retirement fund. I would like to be married or engaged; if I am married, I would like to be thinking about starting my own family. I will also continue to live my life by a poem which I think sums up my philosophy about the person I am and life in general; it is called
Can’t
Can’t is a word foe to ambition,
An enemy ambush to shatter your will,
It’s prey is forever, the man with a mission,
And it bows only to courage, patience, and skill,
So hate it with hatred deep and undying,
For once it has entered, it will break any man,
And whatever the goal you are seeking keep trying,
And answer that demon by stating
I CAN!!!
Talents: Welding opened up my mind to creativity and much more. I have been a cellist for six years
now and I love being able just to play and forget everything around me. I am very proud of my
organization, communication and time management skills and I would also like to say that I am
punctual and can adapt to all situations.
Hobbies: 1. I enjoy watching Nicholas Sparks movies. 2. For the past six years, I’ve captured beautiful pictures for my scrapbooks. 3. Every Sunday night, we have a family game night where we play all types of games. 4. Playing with Smokey, the Rabbit.
Parents: Julie and David Odle.
Sponsor: Infinity Fitness.
Abby Rascoe, 18
Rensselaer
Organizations and Activities: 10-year 4-H Member; Prairie Arts Council Member — 2018; Community Service Club 2016 — 2018: Collected Food Pantry Items, Worked at Rudolph Run: Face Painting to raise money for a little girl that had cancer; Health Careers Class at Rensselaer Central High School 2017-2018: Worked with elderly at Rensselaer Care Center; Volunteered at mock disaster drill with local medics, firefighters and rescue by volunteering as a patient, Used my art talent to help create fake wounds on the patients; Harvest Baptist Fellowship: Helped plant and raise fresh produce for the local Food Pantry 2012-2013; Volunteered yearly at Jasper County Fair Associations Annual Dinner: — Served Food, Cleaned Tables;
Art Club at Rensselaer Central High School 2014-2018; 4-year High School Varsity Soccer; 2-year Premier League Soccer; 1-year High School Track; 4-year High School Choir — Two National Anthems — 2014-2015; Used my artistic skills to help decorate RCHS Junior and Senior Floats 2016-2017; Selected by RCHS Art Teacher to compete in ‘Vans Custom Culture Scholarship’ (competing to earn $75,000 for the schools art department) — 2018; Goodland Community Church.
Honors and Awards: VFW Art Scholarship — Local & District — 1st Place 2018; Saint Joseph College & Prairie Art Council Regional High School Art Show: Award of Excellence 2018, Blues & Merits 2014-2018; Gold at ISMA Choir Ensemble — 2018; Mental Attitude Award — Rensselaer Central High School Ladies Soccer 2016; SMWC Endowment Scholarship — 2018; Pomeroy Soccer — 2018; SMWC Visual Arts — 2018; SMWC Woods — 2018; La Rue Medical Scholarship (Sigma Alpha Chi Theta Chapter) — 2018; 4-H Champions, Reserves & Grand, State for Art & Genealogy — 2014-2017.
Occupation: I will be attending Saint-Mary-of-the-Woods this fall working towards a Bachelor of Fine Arts and then furthering my education to earn a Masters in Art-Therapy.
Ambition: My greatest ambitions in life are to help others and create art. I plan on fulfilling these desires by helping others that have physical and emotional disabilities by using my artistic skills as an art therapist.
Talents: My talents are compassion towards others, playing soccer and creating artwork
Hobbies: In my spare-time I love to paint and draw; Taking pictures of nature and then using the images in my artwork; Going on a daily run is my way of relaxing and staying in shape; I love to go fishing with my family.
Parents: Rick and Aimee Rascoe.
Sponsor: 24/7 Club Fit.
Jessica Sipkema, 18
Fair Oaks
Organizations And Activities: 4-H; FFA ; Color Guard; Winterguard; Orchestra; Pathfinders; Venturing Crew; Art Club; Science Olympiad; Jr. Leaders; ISSMA Solo and Ensemble; Indiana Youth Tour 2017.
Honors And Awards: Champion Beginner Dairy Showman; Champion Junior Dairy Showman; Champion Senior Dairy Showman; Grand Champion Dairy Showman; Color Guard Most Spirited; Solo and Ensemble Gold and State Qualification; National 4-H Awards; Vet Science; Child Development; Arts and Crafts; FFA Sweetheart.
Occupation: Student
Ambition: I have a strong desire to attend college to major in Veterinary Technology and work with exotic animals. This has been a lifelong passion. Since I was 3, i have been telling everyone that I wanted to be a Veterinary Technician.
Talents: I have been playing the violin for 7 years. I have played for weddings, at nursings homes and community centers, and for my family and friends. I was a part of my Middle school and High school orchestras as a first violin, making it as high as third chair.
Hobbies: I love painting and drawing. That’s what I do with most of my free time. It helps me to relax and unwind. I also love to line dance. I have been line dancing for 3 years. Every Friday night, my brother and I go line dancing with a bunch of friends in Lowell. Its a great way to end the week.
Parents: Scott and Amy Sipkema.
Sponsor: State Street Title, LLC.
Blair Standish, 19
Rensselaer
Organizations And Activities: High School: FFA – (4 years); Livestock judging — (1 year); Summer SAE — (3 years); Softball – (4 years); 4-H – (10 year member); Poultry – (10 years); Swine – (9 years) ; Trinity United Methodist youth group (4 years); Sunshine committee (2 years); Little Miss committee member (2 years). College: Internship – With the Grain and Beef farm at Ancilla; Student Government – Class Representative; Residence Assistance for the 2018-2019 school year; Leaders For Life; Collegiate FFA; Ancilla College Softball; Prepared care packages for injured soldiers in Afghanistan; Interview committee to select FFA officer candidates for Culver High School.
Honors and Awards: Kellner / Callahan Scholarship; CFS Scholarship; Softball Scholarship; Most Improved softball — 2016; Champion Berkshire Hog 2008 — 2017; Student of the Month- September, and twice in March; Reserve Grand Champion Exhibition Poultry 2008 and 2016; Grand Champion Exhibition Poultry 2013.
Occupation: I am a full time student at Ancilla College majoring in Animal Science. This will be my second year working for the Jasper County Highway Department during the summer. I am on the weed board that goes throughout Jasper County spraying weeds along roadsides and ditch banks with our main goal being to eliminating the growth of marijuana in the county.
Ambition: I plan to graduate from Ancilla College with an Associate’s degree and move on to a four year school. When I graduate with my bachelor’s degree I would like to pursue a career in Animal Science around Rensselaer. Also, I would like to be an active leader in the 4-H program.
Hobbies: In my spare time I enjoy playing softball and working on my skills to get better for the next season. During the summer I enjoy going to bonfires and county fairs. I also like bike riding throughout the country.
Parents: Craig and Kelli Standish.
Sponsor: Robert Monfort, Attorney at Law.