REMINGTON — The community will soon have an opportunity to meet the new Remington Senior Center staff during an open house later this month.
The open house and tours of the facility, courtesy of Jasper County Community Services, will be 10 a.m. Aug. 27 at the senior center, where people will have an opportunity to meet Michelle Medrano, nutrition site manager, and Sandy Ericksen, nutrition site assistant. People will also be introduced to the senior centers new programs and services.
Coffee and donuts will be available at the open house, and lunch will be served to those age 60 and older, and free Bingo games will start at 12:30 p.m. Cost for lunch is $2 per person. Call the center at 261-2228 no later than 9 a.m. Aug. 26 to reserve a lunch meal.
The senior center offers numerous activities each week between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, such as the “Seniors in Motion” exercise program each Monday at 9 a.m. with instructor Dennis Lamka. Nutrition Education classes are offered through Purdue Extension to improve and support better health and nutrition each month. There are also games, cards, holiday events, bunco and monthly breakfast events.
For lunch reservations or more information, call the Remington Senior Center at 219-261-2228.