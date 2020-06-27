JCPL to close branches for July Fourth holiday
JASPER COUNTY — The Jasper County Public Libraries in Rensselaer, DeMotte, and Wheatfield will be closed on Saturday, July 4 in observance of Independence Day. For additional information, contact your local JCPL library – Rensselaer (219) 866-5881, DeMotte (219) 987-2221, Wheatfield (219) 956-3774.
Kids can read on the go with JCPL e-resources
Going on a road trip? Hanging by the pool? Load up your child’s tablet with e-books!
Visit Jasper County Public Library’s website and explore our Student Portal to learn about JCPL’s e-resources such as Overdrive, Libby, and Hoopla. New titles for kids and teens will be available this summer through Overdrive. Even more good news — these materials count toward your Summer Reading Program goals.
Visit our website www.myjcpl.org/student-portal/ebooks to learn more.
Virtual summer reading event for kids at JCPL
Jasper County Public Library invites children registered for the Imagine Your Story Summer Reading program to participate in this exciting virtual event — ‘Dragons: Return of the Ice Sorceress,’ presented by the Science Tellers.
Long, long ago, two kids go on a daring adventure to find a dragon and save the kingdom from the Ice Sorceress! When things don’t go as planned, however, they must turn to themselves (and to science!) for the answer. This exciting fantasy adventure features fun with dry ice effects!
The program runs approximately 35 minutes and is suited for children in grades K-5. To access the event, find the link under “My Activities” on your virtual Summer Reading profile.
Video will be available to view during the entire month of July.
For more information, visit us online at www.myjcpl.org/summer-reading or call the Rensselaer Library (219) 866-5881, DeMotte Library (219) 987-2221, or Wheatfield Library (219) 956-3774.