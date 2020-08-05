Jasper County Court News
July 31, 2020
In Re: The marriage of Larissa Lynn Irvine and Cody James Irvine, domestic relations without children.
In Re: The marriage of Lillie Robinson and Clarence M. Robinson Jr., domestic relations without children.
Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC, vs. Nicholas Landry, civil collection.
Cavalry SPC 1, LLC., vs. Amy Boothroyd, civil collection.
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Lisa Rud, civil collection.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, vs. Cole Jackson, civil collection.
July 30, 2020
Crown Asset Management, LLC., vs. Joseph Narug, civil collection.
Midland Credit Management, Inc., vs. Victor Pedroza, civil collection
July 29, 2020
In Re: The marriage of Christopher Matthew Scheiber and Amy Lynn Scheiber, domestic relations with children.
Michael Leskin, Carol Leskin vs. Timmy Meeks, small claims.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Betty Krueger, civil collection.
July 28, 2020
In Re: The marriage of Gary Mershon and Leslie Mershon, domestic relations without children.
Midland Credit Mangement, Inc., vs. Arron Odor, civil collection.
Midland Credit Management, Inc., vs. Robert Hofferth, civil collection.
Midland Credit Management, Inc., vs. Juan Urbina, civil collection.
July 27, 2020
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, vs. Rick Haberland, civil collection.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Amanda Kennedy, civil collection.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Daniel Landreth, civil collection.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Juana Flores, civil collection.
Barbara Meppelink vs. Hoosier Horseman’s Association, civil tort.
July 24, 2020
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, vs. John Guthrie, civil collection.
July 23, 2020
Crown Asset Management, LLC., vs. Barbara Hart, civil collection.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC., vs. Maegan Black, civil collection.
Heritage Acceptance Corporation vs. Wendy Davis, civil collection.
July 22, 2020
In Re: The marriage of Andrew Gartshore and Valerie Umar, domestic relations without children.
Cavalry SPV 1, LLC, vs. Shiquita Barbee, civil collection.
Midland Credit Management, Inc., vs. Joshua Neeley, civil collection.
Midland Credit Management, Inc., vs. Scott Barker, civil collection.
Alyssa K. Anderson vs. Carmela Del Real, Javier T. Del Real, civil tort.
July 21, 2020
In Re: The marriage of Brenda Conley and Bobby Conley, domestic relations without children.
Circle Supply, Inc., vs. Orban Builders, Larry Orban, civil collection.
July 20, 2020
In Re: The marriage of Ryan Condon and Lisa Ann Jordan, domestic relations without children.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Stephani Mann, civil collection.
Absolute Resolutions Investments, LLC, vs. Chloe Hamstra, civil collection.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Steven Hansen, civil collection.
State of Indiana ex rel Indiana Department of Transportation vs. William McLaurin, civil tort.
July 17, 2020
In Re: The marriage of Steven James Prentice and Andrea D. Prentice, domestic relations without children.
In Re: The marriage of Lori S. Krol-Gouwens and Joseph A. Gouwens, domestic relations without children.
Derek T. Lintner vs. Sean Martin, small claims.
Randy Culbreth vs. John Hipps, small claims.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Michael Burk, civil collection.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Regina Michalski, civil collection.