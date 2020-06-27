HAMMOND — Purdue University Northwest’s 2020 spring semester Dean’s List recognizes 1,810 undergraduate students for their academic achievement.
Students who completed 12 credit hours, including at least six during the spring, qualified for Dean’s List recognition by sustaining an overall grade point average of at least 3.5 and a semester grade point average of at least 3.0 (4.0 scale).
Area students who made the list include:
• Kalina Ziemlo, DeMotte.
• Matthew Wolf, Hebron.
• Mariah Wilson, Hebron.
• Hannah Wiesemann, Wheatfield.
• Matthew Valant, Hebron.
• Levi Tompkins, DeMotte.
• Samantha Tokarz, DeMotte.
• Joel Tokarczyk, Lake Village.
• Taylor Stevens, Hebron.
• Allyson Stater, Hebron.
• Stephen Sipe, Wheatfield.
• Seth Sheptock, DeMotte.
• Patrick Shepard, Wheatfield.
• Ricky Schrombeck, Hebron.
• Alexis Rhoades, Hebron.
• Hallie Ott, Wheatfield.
• Keith Moreno, Hebron.
• Jason Moore, Lake Village.
• Jessica McLean, Wheatfield.
• Sara Martinez, Hebron.
• Heather Kopf, DeMotte.
• Carrie Kooy, Wheatfield.
• Larissa Irvine, Wheatfield.
• Anna Hooks, Lake Village.
• Kaylin Holmes, DeMotte.
• Gabrielle Harbrecht, Hebron.
• Mallory Hanewich, Rensselaer.
• Madison Gehring, Rensselaer.
• Bryce Gawronski, DeMotte.
• Stephan Foy, Hebron.
• Christina Foy, Hebron.
• MacKenzie Dinga, DeMotte.
• Blake Carden, Morocco.
• Sydney Capouch, Wheatfield.
• Jillian Campbell, DeMotte.
• Brook Buncheck, Wheatfield.
• Blake Bellar, Hebron.
• Peyton Beiswanger, Rensselaer.
• Donald Arnold, DeMotte.
The spring semester Dean’s List consists of 1,253 Indiana residents from 84 communities; 401 Illinois residents from 164 communities; 23 residents from Wisconsin; 22 residents from Ohio; 12 residents from Michigan; seven from California; three each from Iowa and Virginia; two each from Arizona, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and South Carolina; and one each from Colorado, Florida, Kentucky, Maryland, Minnesota, Tennessee and Texas.
PNW’s international students were strongly represented on the Dean’s List as well. They are as follows: 32 students from China; seven students from South Korea; four each from Germany and India; three each from Japan, Saudi Arabia, Spain, and Vietnam; two each from Australia and Brazil; and one each from Denmark, Nigeria, Qatar, Slovakia, Taiwan, Thailand, Trinidad-Tobago, and Yemen.