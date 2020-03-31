MONTICELLO — Even though no buyer was announced, the White County Council took a step toward a possible deal by creating a revolving fund it can use for a potential buyer of Indiana Beach.
“This is an important first step,” White County Commission attorney George Loy said.
The resolution approved Tuesday by the county council allows it to shift money from its Wind Farm Economic Development Fund into the new revolving fund — a move that was needed to adhere to Indiana law.
The wind fund was established several years ago into which payments from wind companies are deposited for essentially rendering a large swath of the county its wind farms inhabit — from Brookston and Chalmers to Wolcott and Reynolds — useless for any other kind of economic development and job creation.
According to County Auditor Gayle Rogers, the fund currently contains a little more than $4 million.
On March 17, the White County Commissioners passed a resolution to offer up to $3 million — minus any state grants — in incentives from the wind fund for any potential buyer of Indiana Beach.
“The thought is the $3 million will be loaned out to a potential new owner of the Indiana Beach facility in the form of a forgivable loan,” Richard Hall, an attorney from Indianapolis-based Barnes & Thornburg law firm, said.
The revolving loan monies, Hall said, still require — as established in the March 17 meeting — a potential buyer to continue operations at the amusement and water park resort, as well as give assurances to the White County Commission that a new buyer has closed on the purchase of Indiana Beach and that it will continue operations.
Another condition of providing the $3 million incentive includes giving the county the right to place requirements on a purchaser, such as the length of continued operation and number of jobs it must maintain.
Hall said the revolving loan fund, per state law, can be used for one or more of the following economic development purposes:
• A project that can promote significant opportunities for gainful employment of the county’s residents
• A project that attracts major new business enterprise to the county;
• A project that obtains or expands a significant business enterprise in the county.
“With the Indiana Beach project, it would, obviously, promote opportunities for gainful employment of the county’s residents and attract or retain a significant business enterprise in the county,” Hall said.
He added that monies from the fund may only be used for economic development and “enhance the quality of life in the county.”
Hall said Tuesday’s resolution does not approve a loan to any specific owner of Indiana Beach. If the county does reach satisfactory terms with a buyer, the revolving fund is in place and the incentive can be provided in accordance with state law.
“The county is still in discussions with parties about the possibility of taking ownership of Indiana Beach, but no deals have been reached,” he said. “This resolution simply creates the mechanism to provide the incentive should some agreement be reached.”
White County Commission President John Heimlich said there are still some details that have not been totally worked out on the loan agreement, but hopes one is reached sooner rather than later
Once any deal is finalized, Heimlich said terms of a deal would become a public document.