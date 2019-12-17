The Junior Scribes Writer’s Group met on Tuesday, Dec. 3, to celebrate the completion of National Novel Writing Month. Members set a word count goal according to their age and almost every member exceeded their goal. The overall winner was Rachael Becker who exceeded her writing goal of 8,000 by writing a story with 11,438 words! Kaylee Bogunovich came in second exceeding her goal of 5,000 by writing a story with 6,698 words. Bo Sanders was the big winner in the Elementary division and third overall by exceeding his goal by 92 words and included animation.
The completion party included refreshments and prizes provided by Woodchuck Repair Service of Wheatfield. The group played a version of team Scrabble that created quite a challenge and a lot of laughs. The Scribes also welcomed new members Lexi and Brody Hood.
“These kids never cease to amaze me,” stated Scribe Leader Del Cleek. “I love their creativity and enjoy reading their stories very much. I can’t wait to see what they come up with next.”
Originally the West Room Writers, the Junior Scribes have been in existence at the DeMotte Library for 10 years. The group is for grades three through 12 and meets the first Tuesday of the month, September through May. The group plays writing games, works on writing prompts and enjoys sharing what they write. For more information, contact the library at 219-987-2221 or Del at kv4hexplorer@yahoo.com.