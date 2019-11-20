What does your business do?
We are a full-service barbershop, which includes men’s cut and hot towel shaves
What was the reason for opening?
To bring life back to a Delphi landmark.
What is the biggest challenge?
Figuring out the best hours to serve our customers.
When is the busiest time of year?
The holidays and when the weather gets warm.
What is the most popular thing you sell and service?
Haircuts
What is the less popular item?
Shampoos.
What is the thing you like most?
Shaving and haircuts.
What is the best thing about owning your own business?
The freedom to make fun, creative decisions.
What is the biggest downside?
No set vacations.
What is the biggest misconception of your business?
That we do not service women.
How would you describe your business philosophy?
To create an environment that feels like Delphi and you can feel good when you leave.
When it comes time to retire is there a family member who will be taking over for you?
We shall see.
How has your business changed?
We just did a little “updating.”
What advice would you give someone thinking about starting a business?
Take the leap! No risk is easy or not scary. Life is too short to do anything that makes you miserable long-term.