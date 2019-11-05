Business Name: Renew Salon
Address: 112 N. Front Street, Rensselaer, IN 47978
Contact Info.: 219-866-3377
Website: www.facebook.com/renewrensselaer
Owner: Megan Odle
Opening Date: December 2015
What does this business doe?
We do haircuts, manicures and pedicures.
What was the impetus for opening this business?
I just wanted to open a nice salon in Rensselaer. It's a very relaxing environment.
What is the best thing about being located in Rensselaer?
The people are great. It's just a great location. We have good people walk in here, so that's nice.
What is the biggest challenge?
Sometimes it feels like there aren't enough hours in the day.
What is your busiest time of the year?
The holiday season, definitely. I would say back-to-school time and the holiday season.
What is the most popular thing you sell/service you provide?
Women's haircuts and colors. I don't do nails, but my coworker (Arica Brown) does. She does lots of gel manicures and pedicures.
What is a less popular item/service you would recommend?
A Brazilian blowout. It's a smoothing treatment. It helps people with fritz and shine and all kinds of stuff. No one wants frizzy hair.
What is the thing you most like to do as part of your business?
Making people look their best.
What's the best thing about owning your own business?
Just the freedom and flexibility and making my own schedule — for better or for worse.
What is the biggest downside?
I mean, it's stressful owning your own business. But it's also rewarding. Most of the time, it's all good. But sometimes, you know, it kind of gets to you.
What is the biggest misconception about your business?
That we still repair shoes here. This used to be a shoe repair shop. I'm surprised how many people still come in, still confused. Many times.
How would you describe your business philosophy?
I just like to make people feel better about themselves and listen to what they really want and just try to do our best hair. I do try my best to please my clients and make sure everyone's happy.
How has your business changed over time?
We've tried to offer more services and be as accommodating to our clients as we can.
What advice would you give someone thinking about starting a business?
Just try to do what makes you happy and don't listen to everyone else all the time, I guess. Get a lot of advice, but just do what you want, and it'll probably turn out for the best.