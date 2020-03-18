What does this business do?
Serves delicious homemade ice cream.
What was the impetus for opening this business?
This business has been a long-time dream. We felt that we had a product that people would love. We wanted to share our ice cream with others.
What is the best thing about being located in DeMotte?
We love the people in DeMotte. They have been very supportive about our business. We love the small town community and how welcoming they have been to us.
What is the biggest challenge?
Having enough space to continue to grow and offer more products.
When is your busiest time of the year?
This will be our first summer that we will be open. We predict that it will be our busiest season.
What is the most popular thing you sell/service you provide?
Fresh-made ice cream in a variety of flavors that often change. Customers also enjoy our hand-packed pints of ice cream.
What is a less popular item/service you would recommend?
I recommend trying the new flavors of ice cream. We also have an ice cream flight which is a great way to try multiple flavors.
What is the thing you most like to do as part of your business?
Ice cream makes people happy. We love bringing smiles to our customers faces and seeing how much they enjoy our product. We also love creating new ice cream flavors.
What is the best thing about owning your own business?
We love being able to create a product that is uniquely our own and see the joy it brings people.
What is the biggest downside?
Having enough time to get everything done.
What is the biggest misconception about your business?
That people don’t eat ice cream in the winter. Ice cream is a food that can be enjoyed year-round.
How would you describe your business philosophy?
Make the best product we can with amazing ingredients and provide excellent customer service.
When it comes time to retire is there a family member who will be taking over for you?
We aren’t to the point of considering retiring yet. When the time comes, we hope that a family member can continue the business.
How has your business changed over time?
We are learning new ways to streamline our process every week.
What advice would you give someone thinking about starting a business?
Be passionate about your product or service. Believe in yourself and keep working hard no matter what obstacles come up. Don’t be afraid to follow your dreams.