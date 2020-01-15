What does this business do?
Bake insanely delicious desserts.
What was the impetus for opening this business?
I love baking. I’ve been doing it since I was a little girl with my grandma.
What is the best thing about being located in DeMotte?
The great people and buying local.
What is the biggest challenge?
Getting my name out there is my biggest challenge.
When is your busiest time of the year?
Thanksgiving because of my pies.
What is the most popular thing you sell/service you provide?
We sell incredible baked goods.
What is the thing you most like to do as part of your business?
I love talking with and meeting people.
What is the best thing about owning your own business?
I can set my own hours and have great products made from scratch.
What is the biggest downside?
Being new is the biggest downside.
What is the biggest misconception about your business?
The products I have.
How would you describe your business philosophy?
I am here not only to bake desserts, but to listen, talk and help people.
When it comes time to retire is there a family member who will be taking over for you?
Maybe my son.
How has your business changed over time?
I’m too new to have changed as yet.
What advice would you give someone thinking about starting a business?
Make a business plan, set goals and market yourself.