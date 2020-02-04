What does your business do?
Staffing temp, temp/perm staffing, direct hire.
What was the reason for opening?
Long-term goal to expand into Indiana.
What is the biggest challenge?
Shortages within the talent pool.
What is the busiest time of the year?
Fluctuates due to clients’ needs.
What is the most popular thing you sell and service?
Customize client staffing models.
What is the thing you like most?
Exceeding client and associate expectations.
What is the best thing about owning your own business?
The ability to customize hiring packages and all levels of business are internal, not outscored.
What is the biggest misconception of your business?
That we charge fees for jobs.
How would you describe your business philosophy?
We are dedicated to provide the highest level of quality, ethics and immediacy for greater rewards.
How has your business changed?
All business has changed over the last several years and regulated by the government policies for employees.
What advice would you give someone thinking about starting a business?
Always give 110 percent and put your clients first. Listen to clients’ needs and expectations in an era of email, text and electronic communications; find ways to communicate by phone or face to face.