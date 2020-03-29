B-8 & O-69
NOTE: These numbers are for the March 2020 (Green) bingo game card.
Look for new bingo numbers in each edition of the Rensselaer Republican throughout the month!
As a current print subscriber, you can opt-in for All Access at any time. All Access members receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition (optimized for desktop and mobile devices). All Access members also receive access to our exclusive Subscriber Savings program at no additional charge. (This alone can save you more than the cost of your subcription!)
Not a current print subscriber? Click here to purchase a Print Subscription
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 574-583-5121 or email cgrace@thehj.com.
You will need the phone number associated with your print subscription in order to opt-in for All Access.
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 574-583-5121 or email cgrace@thehj.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|24 hour "day pass"
|$3.00
|for 1 day
|One Month
|$21.00
|for 30 days
|Three Months
|$46.00
|for 90 days
|Six Months
|$68.00
|for 180 days
|One Year
|$129.00
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get the latest local and national news.
Cloudy and windy. High around 50F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Partly to mostly cloudy. High 47F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM CDT /5 AM EDT/ TO 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ SUNDAY... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A WIND ADVISORY, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM CDT /5 AM EDT/ TO 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ SUNDAY. * TIMING...LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON. * WINDS...SOUTHWEST WINDS 20 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS TO 50 MPH. * IMPACTS...UNSECURED TENTS WOULD BE SUSCEPTIBLE TO COLLAPSE WITH WINDS OF THESE SPEEDS. GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. IN ADDITION, DRIVING WILL BE DIFFICULT FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WIND ADVISORY MEANS THAT SUSTAINED WINDS OF 30 MPH AND/OR WIND GUSTS OF 45 MPH ARE EXPECTED. WINDS THIS STRONG CAN MAKE DRIVING DIFFICULT...ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. USE EXTRA CAUTION. &&
Wind: S @ 15mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 89%
Wind Chill: 64°
Heat Index: 65°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: SSW @ 15mph
Precip: 18% Chance
Humidity: 88%
Wind Chill: 62°
Heat Index: 64°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: SW @ 13mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 89%
Wind Chill: 61°
Heat Index: 63°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: SW @ 10mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 73%
Wind Chill: 58°
Heat Index: 60°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SW @ 12mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 80%
Wind Chill: 55°
Heat Index: 58°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SW @ 13mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 70%
Wind Chill: 52°
Heat Index: 55°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 15mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 72%
Wind Chill: 49°
Heat Index: 53°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 17mph
Precip: 8% Chance
Humidity: 75%
Wind Chill: 47°
Heat Index: 52°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 22mph
Precip: 13% Chance
Humidity: 78%
Wind Chill: 43°
Heat Index: 50°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 23mph
Precip: 16% Chance
Humidity: 81%
Wind Chill: 40°
Heat Index: 48°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 25mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 85%
Wind Chill: 38°
Heat Index: 47°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 25mph
Precip: 22% Chance
Humidity: 81%
Wind Chill: 39°
Heat Index: 47°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.