Angela L. Critser
Angela Lea Critser, 38, Peoria, Ariz., left this earth to become an Angel of the Lord on Sunday afternoon, June 7, 2020, in Phoenix, Ariz., after her sudden unexpected death.
She was born Oct. 25, 1981, at Rensselaer, the daughter of Lora Nesius and Russell “Andy” Critser. She attended Van Rensselaer Elementary School kindergarten through third grade and fourth grade at St. Augustine School. She was active in sports, swimming, playing softball and basketball, and was a member of 4-H, learning sewing and baking before the family moved to Peoria in 1992. She attended Peoria Schools and continued playing basketball and softball. She graduated from Maya High School in 1999.
On Nov. 10, 2005, she married Lawrence “Snook” Hunter in Glendale, Ariz. They were parents of two daughters, Zaryah, 18, and ZaRae, 7, and two sons, Lawrence “L J” Hunter, 15, and Adriane Kedekein, 20, who all live in the home in Peoria.
She is also survived by her sister Marinda “Mindy” Critser Hunter; brother-in-law JaQuauen “Kwan” Hunter, and their children, Amari, 15, Jayda, 10, and Alex Hunter, 22, all of Surprise, Ariz. Also surviving are her parents, Lora and Andy Critser, Sun City, Ariz.; grandparents Rose (Marvin-deceased) Nesius, Mary Ann (Duke) Critser and Gus Critser, of Rensselaer; as well as several loving aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and extended family
Angela was a caring loving mother to all her children, providing them with a warm and comfortable home. She worked as the office manager for her parents’ business, Southwest Landscape Materials, in El Mirage, Ariz., and shuttled her children to school and sports activities.
Angie was a bright and shining star to all who knew and loved her. She had many friends and loved to plan birthday and special occasion parties where she was known for her delicious cupcakes and beautiful over the top decorations.
Services will be held at Sunwest Funeral Home, 12525 NW Grand Ave., El Mirage. Visitation will take place from 3-8 p.m. Friday, June 19, with COVID-19 restrictions limiting 50 people at one time in the chapel. Private family funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 20, with Elder Breonne Tang Taylor presiding.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made for the children; envelopes provided at Sunwest.
A Celebration of Life for Angie will be held July 11, 2020, at eMbers in Rensselaer.