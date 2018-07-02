Business Name: I Kick Martial Arts
Due to the Independence Day holiday, the Rensselaer Republican will not be out in the U.S. Postal Service mail until Thursday. Single copy and e-editions will still be available as usual on July 4.
In 1971, Don Popp of DeMotte returned home from Vietnam with an array of medals, but there was one that never came.
Rensselaer Police arrested a woman on Tuesday, June 27 after her erratic driving led to the apparent discovery of methamphetamine in her vehicle. This is according to a report from the RPD.
A man was barred from attending the court proceedings for murder suspect Raymond Dhliwayo, for an incident which took place during and after a competency hearing earlier this month.
RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central’s unique offense gave its opponents fits during 11-on-11 scrimmages on Wednesday night.
RENSSELAER — The Rensselaer Central football team will hold a series of 11-on-11 scrimmages on Wednesday night, with three other teams invited to participate.
Known as the class clown in his youth, Manchester University’s sophomore-to-be Landon Balch has had to grow up to reach big goals in a short period of time.
BLOOMINGTON — The South squad, led by 2018 Miss Softball Ashley Prange of New Palestine, took a pair of games from the North squad during Saturday’s Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association…
WHEATFIELD — For the third time in less than five months, Kankakee Valley is on the prowl for yet another football coach.
PERU, Ind. (AP) — Police say orange-colored ecstasy pills bearing an image resembling President Donald Trump's face are making the rounds in northern Indiana.
INDIANAPOLIS — The secretary of state's office officially has requested the nearly $7.6 million allocated to Indiana by the federal government to pay for election security improvements.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Prosecutors are reviewing the case of an Evansville man charged with attempted murder now that a man he allegedly shot last summer has died from his injuries.
INDIANAPOLIS — The caseload and staffing issues identified in a recent independent review of the Indiana Department of Child Services won't be fixed simply by implementing the 20 changes recommended by the Alabama-based Child Welfare Policy and Practice Group.
INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers placed for adoption prior to 1994 now can request their birth records from the State Department of Health.
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A disagreement over which budget Puerto Rico will use this fiscal year has deepened as the governor of the U.S. territory signed the version approved by legislators instead of the one implemented by a federal control board over the weekend.
NEW YORK (AP) — Facebook says more than 800,000 users may have been affected by a bug that unblocked people they previously had blocked.
DETROIT (AP) — Tesla Inc. made 5,031 lower-priced Model 3 electric cars during the last week of June, surpassing its often-missed goal of 5,000 per week. But the company still only managed to crank out an average of 2,198 during the second quarter.
LACEY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — Federal regulators say America's oldest nuclear power plant will shut down Sept. 17, and plans to have its reactor fuel placed into dry storage within about six years.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Institute for Supply Management, formerly the Purchasing Management Association, began formally surveying its membership in 1931 to gauge business conditions.
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Two sisters are asking a judge to invalidate broad confidentiality agreements made with a Pennsylvania Roman Catholic diocese so they can speak publicly about sexual abuse at the hands of a priest more than two decades ago.
ERWIN, N.Y. (AP) — The Latest on the killing of a New York state trooper (all times local):
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A federal court has dismissed an Arkansas judge's lawsuit challenging his disqualification from execution-related cases over his participation in an anti-death penalty demonstration where he laid on a cot outside the governor's mansion.
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador will be a different sort of president for Mexico, breaking the mold of past administrations.
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — The U.N.'s cultural agency is giving international recognition to a remote stretch of boreal forest in eastern Canada, praising its pristine environment and connection with Indigenous culture.
MEXICO CITY (AP) — The InterAmerican Press Association has condemned the killing of Mexican journalist Jose Guadalupe Chan Dzib.
BARBATE, Spain (AP) — A life vest or, as a cheaper substitute, the inflated inner-tube of a tire are among the few items that migrants carry these days when they arrive on the shores of southern Spain.