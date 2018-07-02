Latest News

Crime and Courts

Local woman arrested after meth found in vehicle
Rensselaer Police arrested a woman on Tuesday, June 27 after her erratic driving led to the apparent discovery of methamphetamine in her vehicle. This is according to a report from the RPD.

Man barred from Dhliwayo case after incident
A man was barred from attending the court proceedings for murder suspect Raymond Dhliwayo, for an incident which took place during and after a competency hearing earlier this month.

Maple sees action in North/South softball series

BLOOMINGTON — The South squad, led by 2018 Miss Softball Ashley Prange of New Palestine, took a pair of games from the North squad during Saturday’s Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association…

Puerto Rico governor rejects budget approved by board

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A disagreement over which budget Puerto Rico will use this fiscal year has deepened as the governor of the U.S. territory signed the version approved by legislators instead of the one implemented by a federal control board over the weekend.

Tesla makes 5,000 Model 3s per week, but can it continue?

DETROIT (AP) — Tesla Inc. made 5,031 lower-priced Model 3 electric cars during the last week of June, surpassing its often-missed goal of 5,000 per week. But the company still only managed to crank out an average of 2,198 during the second quarter.

Midwest economy: June state-by-state glance

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Institute for Supply Management, formerly the Purchasing Management Association, began formally surveying its membership in 1931 to gauge business conditions.

Sisters seek to end gag order in priest sex abuse settlement

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Two sisters are asking a judge to invalidate broad confidentiality agreements made with a Pennsylvania Roman Catholic diocese so they can speak publicly about sexual abuse at the hands of a priest more than two decades ago.

Arkansas judge's suit over execution demonstration dismissed

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A federal court has dismissed an Arkansas judge's lawsuit challenging his disqualification from execution-related cases over his participation in an anti-death penalty demonstration where he laid on a cot outside the governor's mansion.

Remote Canadian forest honored as World Heritage site

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — The U.N.'s cultural agency is giving international recognition to a remote stretch of boreal forest in eastern Canada, praising its pristine environment and connection with Indigenous culture.