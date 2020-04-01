The community is getting together to cleanup the Falls property to turn into a town park.
The trails will be from the Williamsport Falls off of Monroe Street, all the way to River Road. The trails are on the north side of the Fall Branch Creek.
“There will be over a mile of foot trails. But those foot trails are in a wooded area that has branches and brush and downed trees. We are cleaning that out, and bringing the brush out to the open area where it will be picked up by the town employees,” said Michele Stucky, Warren County Community Foundation executive director.
She said it’s making lemonade out of the lemons of people not being about to travel and for those who have a lot of free time on their hands now.
“COVID 19 might have changed a lot of spring break plans, but we divide into small work groups, keep our social distance, and work together to do the early stages of the work on what is going to be an amazing project.” She said the plan was to ask the town’s council at the April 2 meeting about beginning to open the area to the public.
A long time ago there was a sandstone quarry in this area, she said. “You can still see where the stone was taken. Many of the old buildings in town have foundations made of sandstone from this location.”
It’s about taking something old and historic in the area and making it relevant and useful again.
“We started marking out and measuring trails at the end of February. The town was working to create a volunteer waiver. Once that waiver was ready, we have had three larger work days starting on March 17 with at least 15 workers breaking into small groups and maintaining social distance. In total, there have been 120 hours of service working on the trails so far. We could not be more pleased with the response.”
The Falls is important to Warren County, and it’s development has been worked on in the past.
Stucky said, “There have been many other individuals, groups, Boy Scouts pursuing their Eagle Scout badge who have been interested in the space. The community foundation has even been given documents from Hubert Shackleton from 1964 that laid out the desire to develop the area. I know that the Local Economic Development Organization looked into developing this area, I believe in 2011. Then another group worked on this in 2014-2015.
“We really want to engage all of those people who were passionate about this project in the past to get involved again. We want to hear their ideas and thoughts about the space and what they had hoped to achieve. The more feedback that we get, the more likely we are to create a space that everyone will enjoy. Throughout the past year of community meetings, and the Ball State Community Development training that 30 Warren County residents attended, we saw this project as something that we could tackle successfully. In a survey from Wabash Heartland Innovation Network (WHIN), 65 percent of Warren County residents who took the survey said that parks and recreation were the #1 community asset in the quality of place category. At the Ball State training, we were working in five groups of six people. We were asked by a professor in a civic design lesson, what is “THE” place in Warren County. Four out of the five groups said, The Williamsport Falls was “The” place in Warren County. With so many mentions of the Falls areas, we felt like this was something we wanted to pursue. The trail group approached the town council seeking permission to develop the space, and described a plan of what we had in mind. The council approved the plan. We hope to get permission from Lilly Endowment, Inc., to use grant money to assist in developing the space.”
There are different phases of this project, and there’s a great light at the end of the tunnel.
“Phase one of the park work will include developing the foot trails. This is something that can be done with no true cost. Volunteer labor has been critically important to the development of the space. Depending on the weather and grant money, it would be nice to add stone to the main trail by early fall. We would also like to have a nine-hole disc golf course by the end of the summer. We would like to also add benches along the paths, as well as a few picnic tables. There are no plans of playground equipment, as this space is meant primarily for enjoying nature. There are plenty of birds, squirrels, deer prints, a creek, and the falls to attract the attention of all ages,” Stucky said.
“The ultimate goal of the project is to work at making the space into something for residents and people from out of town to enjoy and be proud of. Right now, it is a quick stop destination. Most people park their car, stand and look at the waterfall for a minute or two, and then their adventure is over. We want to extend that adventure. We want people to bring a picnic, look at the falls, walk the trails, take a break on a bench, play disc golf, walk their dog, go for a jog, etc. Suddenly, their few minute stop became an hour or more. We have many short term goals, and some long term goals as well.”