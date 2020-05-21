RENSSELAER — The Rensselaer Care Center celebrated the 100th birthday of resident Faye McCurtain on May 17 at the center.
The RCC activity director and staff made a cake for Faye and cupcakes were handed out to all of the residents and staff at the facility.
Faye also opened birthday packages and special notes and cards from her family, which greeted her with “Mom,” “Grandma Faye,” and “GG Faye” according to the family’s different generations.
Faye’s family also had RCC play a video with a message that made her smile. Past photos from her 100 years were also displayed on the video.
Faye has spent most of her life in Jasper County, graduating from Fair Oaks High School in 1938. Faye’s husband, Lewis “Bud” McCurtain, graduated from Fair Oaks in 1937. The couple married in July of 1940 and enjoyed more than 63 years together.
The McCurtains built their first home in Rensselaer. Later, after Bud had served in the U.S. Navy during World War II, they moved to a farm northwest of Remington.
Throughout the years, the McCurtains always felt a deep connection to both communities.
Faye enjoyed sewing, cooking and baking, especially Christmas cookies. Faye and Bud played Euchre with their card club for decades and Faye enjoyed painting several pictures at Fountain Park Chautauqua each summer.
Faye has her own unique sense of humor and witty remarks, her favorite color is red and she loves chocolate. In fact, her family sent chocolates to her for her birthday.