JASPER COUNTY — People can expect a drastically modified 4-H events schedule at the 96th annual Jasper County Fair next month.
But at least there is a fair this year despite the COVID-19 pandemic. The details have yet to be hammered out, but the Jasper County Fair Association Board announced Thursday night that its proposal to the Jasper County Health Department and county commissioners was approved.
The fair is scheduled for July 25 to Aug. 1.
“We prepared a plan that follows the state guidelines and it was approved,” said association president Vicki Bozell. “We did get the blessing of the health department and commissioners, so we’re ready for the next step.”
That step will involve preparing a grandstand schedule featuring entertainment and securing food vendors. The fair will also feature a carnival, which has become a tradition.
“The food vendors and the carnival company have said they are willing to comply with state guidelines,” Bozell said.
There is still no word on how many people will be allowed to attend. But those details will be announced within days when the fair board and Jasper County Extension Office, which coordinates the 4-H events, work through a schedule.
“We did put a schedule in place, but we have to regroup and decide on what it will look like,” Bozell said.
Social distancing will be followed and there is talk that 4-H events involving animals will be a “show and go” process, meaning animals won’t be penned for more than a day. White and Pulaski counties will conduct “show and go” events when their fairs begin in early and mid-July.
It might look drastically different in many aspects, but the county fair board’s announcement was well received on a day that news of the state fair was canceled. Newton County announced a cancellation of its fair on Wednesday.
“We still have to make step five of the governor’s plan (to reopen the state),” Bozell said, “so we’re not out of the woods yet. But we feel pretty good about our plan.”
Stage 5 is set for July 4 and gives fairs, festivals and sports events an opportunity to resume with some guidelines. Restrictions will be lifted at water and amusement parks and retail and restaurants can open at full capacity also if Gov. Eric Holcomb feels the state has stayed the course to “get back on track.”