OXFORD — This year was supposed to be the biggest Dan Patch Community Festival to date — celebrating 50 years.
However due to COVID-19, the festival that was scheduled for Sept. 13 has been canceled.
"The restrictions in place and strain on the economy are not favorable for the way we wish to celebrate," stated the festival's website. "So, we’re putting the 50th Dan Patch Community Festival on hold until 2021. It’s not a complete wash though, we’re still in the race! The Dan Patch Community Festival volunteers are committed and will still celebrate on Sunday, September 13th with the 49th & ½ Dan Patch Parade at 2 p.m.
"It’s not hard to social distance on a float or tractor with your family," the website added. "Let’s line the streets and celebrate with the spirit of a pacer! There may still be a handful of other events that are sponsored by partner organizations.”
The Dan Patch Community Festival has been held annually since 1969 (with the exception of 2016) in honor of the world famous pacer who was foaled in Oxford, Indiana to owner Daniel Messner, Jr.
Dan Patch was a long-legged, wobbly, awkward colt with knobby knees - the colt even required assistance to stand to nurse. Many of Messner's friends encouraged him to have the colt put out of his misery. Instead the colt was nurtured and trained to be a pacer.
Dan Patch earned the title of being the "World's Champion Harness Horse" and the “greatest harness horse in the history of the two-wheel sulky”. The horse earned these titles and names when when he set the world record of 1:55 for the mile in a feat that has been equaled once but never broken.
The date of birth of Dan Patch was April 29, 1896. In 1900, Dan Patch was sold by Messner for $20,000 to M. E. Sturgis of New York City. Dan was already recognized as a horse of unusual potentials and the sum paid for him by Mr. Sturgis set a record at that time. Two years later, 1902, a new owner entered the life of this great horse, Marion W. Savage of Minneapolis who was to guide this horse to the pinnacle in harness racing and to earn for him the title "King of Pacers". Mr. Savage paid the then fabulous price of $60,000 for Dan Patch.