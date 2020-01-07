CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Purdue fell behind 11-0 and could never find its offense in a 63-37 loss at Illinois on Sunday night at the State Farm Center.
The loss dropped Purdue to 9-6 overall and 2-2 in the Big Ten Conference, while Illinois improved to 10-5 and 2-2.
The Boilermakers shot just 15 of 60 (.250) from the field, including 3 of 17 (.176) from 3-point range. Purdue was 7 of 34 (.206) in the second half.
Purdue trailed 11-0 out of the gates and was behind 32-19 at halftime. The Boilermakers cut the lead to 41-32 with just over 12 minutes left, but made just two of their last 20 shots as Illinois outscored Purdue 22-5 the remainder of the game.
Sasha Stefanovic led Purdue with eight points.
The Boilermakers will travel to Ann Arbor, Michigan, to face the Wolverines on Thursday.