COUNTY
Arrests: Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Lenell Phillips, 26, Milford, April 5. According to police reports, Phillips was arrested for domestic battery. Phillips was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Alisa Manzke, 29, Loda, April 6. According to police reports, Manske was arrested for violation not an order of protection. Manzke was taken to the Iroquois County Jail, where she posted the required bond and was released.