CITY
Watseka Police responded to an animal complaint in the 500 block of East Hickory at 7:09 a.m. April 13.
Watseka Police responded to a civil disturbance in the 200 block of North Chicago at 1:18 p.m. April 13.
Waseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 300 block of North Fifth at 3:07 pm. April 13.
Watseka Police responded to a civil disturbance in the 100 block of East Oa at 5:37 p.m. April 13.
Watseka Police responded to a 911 hang up in the 100 block of East Mulberry at 9:02 p.m. April 13.
Watseka Police investigated a one-vehicle accident in the 100 block of North Jefferson at 9:12 p.m. April 13. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Raven S. Satkoski, 18, Milford, was southbound when his vehicle left the roadway, striking at dirt pile. Riverside was dispatched to the scene because of air bag deployment. Satkoski was issued a citation for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. Damage was estimated at more than $1,500.
Watseka Police responded to an activated alarm in the 1000 block of East Walnut at 5:13 a.m. April 14.
Watseka Police assisted Department of Natural Resources in the 100 block of North Madison at 1:q8 p.m. April 14.
Watseka Police responded to an activated alarm in the 200 block of East Cherry at 6:29 p.m. April 14.
Watseka Police responded to a civil disturbance in the 500 block of East Oak at 8;14 p.m. April 14.
Waseka Police responded to a report of suspicious circumstances in the 600 block of East Hicktory at 10:07 p.m. April 14.
Watseka Police responded to a civil disturbance in the 500 block of South Second at 9:17 a.m. April 15.
Watseka Police responded to a civil disturbance in the 200 block of East Fairman at 4:26 p.. April 15.
Watseka Police responded to a report of improper parking in the 1700 block of East Walnut at 6:45 p.m. April 15.
Watseka Police responded to a civil disturbance in the 200 block of East Cherry at 7:51 p.m. April 15.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 300 block of North Eighth at 8:24 p.m. April 15.
Watseka Police expounded to a report of suspicious circumstances in the 100 block of West Walnut at 8:37 April 15.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic call in the 100 block of West Park at 11:02 p.m. April 15.