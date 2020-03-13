RENSSELAER — A plane carrying two individuals dropped to the ground in an area southeast of the I-65 215 mile marker and southwest of the Jasper County Airport on Friday afternoon.
The plane came to rest in a corn field south of Bunkum Road and south of County Road 850 West with its nose down.
According to Jasper County Airport manager Ray Seif, the aircraft was a single-engine Bellanca Viking. Both occupants on board did not sustain any major injuries, he said. They were flying to Jasper County when their engine quit en route.
Watch the Rensselaer Republican website for more details as they are released.