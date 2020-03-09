Meet Jockey
I'm the favorite. Me, Jockey. I'm the favorite of our shelter founder. She thinks I am just purrfect. I think she's the greatest too. I am a 3 year old little guy who is awesome. I love laps. I love to snuggle and cuddle and be the center of attention. I was found wandering the streets as a stray. I had chronic ear infections that were causing me a lot of pain, so the amazing humans had both of my ear canals removed and I am no longer in pain. I am so very grateful to them for taking care of that for me. I am very loving and get along great with other cats, dogs and children. If you would like to adopt Jockey, please contact Iroquois County Animal Rescue at 815-429-4028, via email at iroquoiscountyanimalrescue@hotmail.com or on Facebook.