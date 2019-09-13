Benjamin Franklin said, “Diligence overcomes difficulties; sloth makes them.”
What is something you are diligent about? Perhaps you find yourself able to complete big projects, such as 1000-piece jigsaw puzzles. Maybe you are very careful at anything you put your hand to, being sure everything is done well. Or quite possibly you have diligence forced upon you, being made to show up to work on time everyday or risk losing a paycheck.
Whatever the case, diligence is a virtue, or at the very least it is something that benefits more than just one person, even many people surrounding and interacting with the diligent person. So we are attracted to the diligent, to those who pay attention, have patience, and to those who persevere.
The opposing vice is laziness. To the lazy person, nothing is worth their effort or time. As Mr. Franklin said, the slothful even create difficulties for those around them. Thus we find in the slothful a character not fitting of building a good community.
In practicing to get on top of this virtue, we find that others are not as well-suited as us at capturing this virtue. We label them and exclude them from certain, most, or all activity deemed important. We even make it difficult for them to gain employment, giving bad references.
Much to our horror, we also find that we can not practice this virtue for more than a few hours a day, at most. The qualities we are inclined to abhor in others we deem lazy are the same qualities that crop up is us, over and over again.
We begin to compensate by at least appearing to try harder than others around us and when we slip up, we throw up our hands and say, “No one is perfect”, excusing ourselves from condemnation.
But deep down we know that doesn’t excuse us and our guilt builds up. We diligently focus upon our ineptitude, attempting to shore up our defenses. Meanwhile, our other faults arise faster than we can control. While diligence is certainly a good outward work, it doesn’t change our inner self.
What does God say about diligence? “If you pay attention to the commands of the Lord your God...you will always be at the top, never at the bottom...However, if you do not obey the Lord your God and do not carefully follow all his commands...all these curses will come upon you and overtake you.” (Deuteronomy 28:13, 15)
In this word, we see exactly what we should be diligent in, but immediately recognize that we can’t be diligent in this command and therefore deserve nothing but curses. Left with only this command we would surely despair.
In Luke 15, there is a money-owner who loses a precious piece of silver. She does not leave it alone, but diligently sweeps the entire house until she finds it. This presents a two-fold lesson for us. The first is that the Father is the One Who diligently seeks the Son after He has been lost in the grave. And second, by faith, Jesus seeks diligently after us.
We should be punished and destroyed because of our failure to be diligent, but we have not because “...it is through the Lord's love that we have not come to destruction, because his mercies have no limit. They are new every morning.” (Lamentations 3:22-23)
In Jesus’ diligent search, He found only the cross waiting for Him. In the Father’s diligent search, He found His only Son in the grave and made Him alive again. In God’s diligence to rescue sinners, we find His love and mercy clearly. In this way, true diligence opens up a path to eternity. And since true diligence is only found in God, we must diligently await our Savior to come from heaven and take us there.