Tam Holder and her husband lived Otterbein for about 25 years and raised their children in the community before the idea came about to have a community event to celebrate what they have, and entertain all ages.
“I have been a member of the planning committee since the festival started in 2009,” Holder said, “but I’ve got a great committee of helpers, too.”
Ron Shoup and Kelly Sheet and the town clerk have been a part of the success of the festival, Holder noted.
“My husband and I wanted to give back to the community that has been so good to us,” Holder added.
Features of this year’s festival included a corn hole tournament, classic car show, and a kid zone that was available for a one-time fee to ge a bracelet and endless rides and activities from 1-5 p.m. Including a cake walk by the mainstage.