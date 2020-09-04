KENTLAND — With their only varsity setter out of action due to injury, the South Newton Lady Rebels suffered their first loss of the season 3-1 to 2A Carroll (5-0) Aug. 31.
South Newton coach Laura Robbins used the team’s top hitters Sam Warren and Lexi Cripe as setters in the contest, which was a first for both players.
“We threw people into the fire that can handle it but against a good team like Carroll it was tough,” said Robbins. “We were definitely out of sync with Lizzie (Glassburn) but they did well and to win a set from them just shows how far we have come as a team and a program.”
The Lady Rebels couldn’t get into a rhythm early against Carroll, falling behind by as much as nine points in the opening set.
A couple of aces from Cripe and three big kills from Warren helped rally South Newton as the team as they went on a 15-6 scoring run to get back into the game. Down 22-20, another kill from Warren and two kills from Cripe helped South Newton go on a 5-0 run to win the opening set 25-22.
South Newton came out in the second set and jumped out to a 3-1 lead, but Carroll answered with a 13-3 scoring spurt to take control.
The Lady Rebels used a 5-0 run to close within three after an ace from Stephanie Montemayer, but Carroll answered with a 5-0 run to hold on for a 25-19 victory.
The two teams matched each other point for point over the first 20 points of the third set and South Newton claimed an 18-17 lead after an ace from Abbey Carroll, but the Lady Cougars went on an 8-2 scoring run to finish off the set with a 25-20 win.
In the fourth set, Carroll ran out to an 8-2 lead and never trailed as they cruised to a 25-17 victory.
“It sucks to lose and we don’t want to lose any games but we added this game to our schedule for a reason and that is to get experience playing the top teams in our area,” said Robbins. “Sam was on fire tonight, we just couldn’t get her the ball on a consistent basis.”
Warren finished with a game-high 18 kills, while Cripe and Alexxys Standish each added four kills. Cripe and Montemayer led the team with two aces each, and Montemayer finished the game with three blocks.
Carroll led the Lady Rebels with 17 digs, while Standish had 16. Cripe finished with 15 assists, Warren had 10, and Carroll added 5.
With the loss, South Newton fell to 9-1 on the season.