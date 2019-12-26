WHEELER - The North Newton Swim and Dive team traveled to Wheeler High School on Thursday, December 19th. North Newton completed in the final meet of the 2019 calendar year. It has almost been a full year since North Newton Lady Spartans claimed the GSSC Conference title in the Wheeler pool. As the team traveled back to the pool, it was on the mindset of those returning swimmers.
All efforts to repeat a winning night at the Wheeler pool would fall short by a few points. However, the Lady Spartans would fight for every point earned in the pool. In the girl's meet, Wheeler edged out North Newton 90 to 88.
The Lady Spartans divers were able to secure first and second places: Junior Miranda Mauck placed 1st with 118.95 points just edging out fellow teammate Kaitlyn Kolish who finished with 117.25. The Lady Spartans placed in the following races: 200 Medley Relay: 2nd with a time of 2:25 with the team of: Madison Kopka, Madeline Binge, Cameryn Michaels and Brandi McQueen and 3rd with a time of 2:53 with team of: Madison Varnado, Chloe Livengood, Phoebe Busboom and Kenlie Swank; 200 Freestyle: Courtney Kopka 3rd in 2:49, Kailyn Kroll 4th in 2:56 and Samantha Bradley 5th in 3:04; 200 IM: Grace Alexander 3rd in 3:20 and Kenlie Swank 4th in 3:25; 50 Freestyle: Danielle Kolish 2nd in 34.99, Brandi McQueen 3rd in 35.05 and Kylie Blann 4th in 35.67; 100 Butterfly: Grace Alexander 3rd in 1:42; 100 Freestyle: Madison Kopka 1st in 1:05, Rebecca Bookwalter 4th in 1:19 and Danielle Kolish 6th in 1:21; 500 Freestyle: Kenlie Swank 2nd in 7:39, Samantha Bradley 3rd in 8:13 and Courtney Kopka 4th in 8:40; 200 Freestyle Relay: 2nd with a time of 2:13 team of: Brandi McQueen, Phoebe Busboom, Cameryn Michaels and Danielle Kolish, 3rd with a time of 2:19 team of: Haley Graham, Grace Alexander, Kailyn Kroll and Rebecca Bookwalter and 4th with a time of: 2:29 team of: Tessa Wagner, Angie Smart, Chloe Livengood and Madison Varnado; 100 Backstroke: Madison Kopka 1st in 1:16, Kylie Blann 3rd in 1:35 and Rebecca Bookwalter 4th in 1:44; 100 Breaststroke: Madeline Binge 2nd in 1:24, Haley Graham 3rd in 1:38 and Tessa Wagner 4th in 1:45 and 400 Freestyle Relay: 2nd with a time of 5:05 team of: Cameryn Michaels, Kailyn Kroll, Courtney Kopka and Phoebe Busboom and 3rd with a time of 6:03 team of: Madison Varnado, Chloe Livengood, Samantha Bradley and Rebecca Bookwalter.
On the boys' side, Wheeler rolled to a Wheeler 125- 48 victory.
The meet opened up with 200 Medley Relay: 3rd with a time of 2:22 team of: David Scheeringa, Brendan Whitt, Simon Drenth and Isaac Knight and 5th with a time of 2:37 with team of: Andrew Downey, Jaydon Schrader, Raymond Tharp and Joshua Spoor; 200 Freestyle: David Scheeringa 4th in 2:46; 200 IM: Simon Drenth 3rd in 2:53 and Andrew Downey 4th in 3:29; 50 Freestyle: Elijah Drenth 3rd in 25.84, Ben Tsorvas 5th in 30.91 and Gavin Secviar 6th in 38.46; 100 Butterfly: Raymond Tharp 4th in 1:36; 100 Freestyle: Elijah Drenth 3rd in 56.59, Isaac Knight 5th in 1:08 and Ben Tsorvas 6th in 1:12; 500 Freestyle: Andrew Downey 2nd in 8:08; 200 Freestyle Relay: 2nd with a time of: 1:52 team of: Elijah Drenth, Brendan Whitt, Isaac Knight and David Scheeringa and 4th with a time of 2:14 team of: Ben Tsorvas, Raymond Tharp, Gavin Secviar and Jaydon Schrador; 100 Backstroke: Simon Drenth 2nd in 1:06 and Joshua Spoor 3rd in 1:12; 100 Breaststroke: Brendan Whitt 2nd in 1:27, Raymond Tharp 4th in 1:36 and Jaydon Schrader 6th in 1:37 and 400 Freestyle Relay: 1st with a time of 3:51 team of: Elijah Drenth, Isaac Knight, Brendan Whitt and David Scheeringa and 4th with a time of 5:26 team of: Ben Tsorvas, Gavin Secviar, Joshua Spoor and Simon Drenth.
The North Newton swim and dive team will resume competition on Saturday, January 11th. This will be the GSSC Conference Meet beginning at 9 am at Wheeler High School.