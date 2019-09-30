MONON — Neither team acknowledged it, but North White and South Newton both played Thursday like the Midwest Conference championship was on the line.
Runs were often equaled, especially as the match closed out. When they weren’t, it was because each team cobbled enough of a lead that pushback was slightly too little, slightly too late.
A lot of it was because the home team played to its potential, according to its head coach, while battling the perennial conference champion. The Rebels beat the Vikings, 22-25, 25-13, 25-22, 25-23.
“It was exciting, probably one of the best matches we’ve played this year,” North White head coach Teresa McIntire said. “It’s nice to come out and play up to your potential as far as the other team is concerned.
“We’ve improved since the last time we played them, and that’s all we need.”
Added North White sophomore libero Caitlyn Conn: “We knew they were going to be good and they obviously can hit the ball. But we went out and played like it was any other game.”
That was another consensus of most involved. The Rebels (18-5, 4-0) already dispatched conference foes North Newton, Tri-County and West Central — all by 3-0 sweeps. The Vikings (8-8, 1-1) completed only one conference match prior — a 3-0 sweep of Frontier in its season-opener.
Both coaches downplayed the contest’s severity.
“We go out and play point-by-point, or try to,” South Newton head coach Laura Robbins said. “The girls knew it was a conference game, but we just go out and keep our focus as best we can.”
Noted McIntire: “We knew it was a conference match, but we really didn’t talk (about first place being on the line).”
The schools played like it to close out the final set. The Rebels seemed to gain the upper hand, using a service error to spark a run and turn a 12-7 deficit into a 16-12 lead. North White responded immediately, thinning the deficit to 16-14, and later 17-15.
The visitors pushed ahead by five, but a kill from Vikings junior middle blocker Carlee Marlatt begat an eight-point run to pull ahead, 23-20.
Marlatt had two kills and Emily Phelps added two aces while serving out seven of the eight points. Sophomore middle Lynzi Heimlich added a block and kill.
“That’s when we got in trouble — when (McIntire) had her (own) really aggressive server back there,” Robbins said. “We couldn’t quite execute, and she got on a roll, too. Tough serving wins games.”
Which is what Robbins got from Leah Schriner to close the set, and match. A kill turned the serve over to South Newton, and Schriner went to work. Her serving allowed the Rebels to post three kills and an ace while flipping the scoreboard from down one to a two-point set win.
“Our aggressive serve really helps keep us in games,” Robbins said. “We can take teams out of system really easily with that, too, and get them off kilter.”
South Newton’s serving was particularly aggressive Thursday. The Rebels posted 23 aces, with 11 from Lizzie Glassburn. Abbey Carroll and Lexi Cripe each added four as the visiting team procured the points in bunches throughout each set — two apiece during 3-0, 8-0 and 9-0 runs, and four apiece during runs of four and seven points, among other times serves weren’t returned.
“If we don’t get the serve, we struggle with our passing,” McIntire conceded. “And we didn’t have the serve (at the end). So we have to learn to pass and get better at that.
“Laura’s done a great job at South Newton, and we knew it was going to be competitive.”
North White began the match on a 6-0 run, seemingly stunning the visitors. The Rebels continuously rallied, but never closed within fewer than three until later in the set. The Vikings’ lead thinned to 19-18, but a kill and a hitting error pushed the lead back to two at 21-19.
It fell back to two at 24-22 on an Alexxys Standish ace that killed set point once. The second attempt at it ended when Kinsey Westerhouse’s kill attempt was mishandled and misplayed.
“We start saying, ‘Oh, we actually can do it,’” Westerhouse said of looking up and seeing a 6-0 lead. “We competed.”
South Newton opened the second set with an 8-0 start. The hosts pulled within five points at 11-6, but scored just three of the next 14 points in the set. Soon, the match was even.
Cripe scored four consecutive aces for a 6-1 lead in the third, and roared out to a 16-5 advantage. Yet the Vikings slowly crawled back, pulling within 16-9, then 19-14 and 22-18 on a Conn ace.
Later, McIntire’s team held off set point for three straight volleys, with a Westerhouse kill and a Heimlich 1-2 combo of a block and kill turning the score into 24-22, South Newton. Only a bad pass ends the rally and gives the Rebels a 2-1 match score.
In the final set, the Vikings push ahead 5-2, then is at 10-3 after Phelps collects two aces among the point barrage. The Rebels, however, chipped back in over the next handful of points before their explosive run led to the 20-15 fourth-frame edge.
“I think we played good for the most part,” Conn said. “A little bit in the second and third set everybody kind of got down on themselves, but we came back in the fourth one.”
Heimlich (15) and Westerhouse (nine) combined for 26 kills for the hosts, while Schriner (20) and Samantha Warren (15) collected 15 for the visitors. Phelps garnered five aces for North White, and Heimlich added 12 blocks and 11 assists. Conn had a kill, two aces and a match-high 29 digs, besting Schriner by five.
“I will say their libero, (Conn) — shout out to her,” Robbins said. “She’s an incredible hustler and I love watching her play. She’s a great player.”
Warren tallied 4.5 blocks, while Glassburn added 32 assists, 10 digs and 1.5 blocks.
In other action from the week:
Benton Central swept the Lady Rebels 25-17, 25-17, 25-20 Sept. 23.
The Lady Bison finished with 38 kills compared to just 18 for the Lady Rebels.
Samantha Warren paced South Newton with eight kills, while Leah Schriner added four, and Lizzie Glassburn and Lexi Cripe each had three. Abbey Carroll had a team-high three aces, while Warren added five kills, and Schriner and Carroll each finished with eight digs.
The competition didn’t get any easier for South Newton as they fell Sept. 24 to Covington in four sets 25-15, 25-18, 22-25, 25-17. Covington slammed down 49 kills and served up 15 aces in the win.
Schriner and Warren led the team with 15 and 11 kills respectively. Carroll again led the team with three aces, while Warren added five blocks, Glassburn had 21 assists, and Glassburn, Schriner and Carroll each had 10 digs in the loss.