WHEATFIELD — The North Newton Lady Spartans welcomed the Kankakee Valley Lady Cougars on Monday, September 23rd. In what can be described as a hitters and blockers paradise these two teams brought their game. The game started a little slow only in the fact that there were multiple long volleys between teams. Almost as if the two teams were testing the waters for weak spots on the court.
Two well-coached teams came together and played well. Unfortunately, the Lady Spartans would end up losing in 3 sets. The Lady Spartans fought a lot harder than what the scoreboard would reflect in each set. The offensive strike force of Lady Spartans would be led in kills by Hannah Hiscox with four, while Jamie Will and Harley Schleman each had two. The North Newton ladies would have three athletes go 100 percent in serving. Hannah Hiscox would again lead the team with nine serves including one ace, Jenna McCann would have 8 with an ace where Ashley Churchill would also have 8 serves with two aces.
The Lady Spartans defense equally had a good night. They just would be unable to handle the KVHS powerhouse upfront. Jamie Will and Hannah Hiscox would each have two blocks for the night. The selective serving by Kankakee Valley would have the Lady Spartans busy with handling the backcourt serve. Leading the serves received were Jenna McCann with 16, followed by Reese Fox with 10, Jamie Will with seven and Lexi Cunningham with 5.
Calling out and earning five assists through setting up her hitters, Ashley Churchill was determined and focused. Equally focused was the backcourt when a dig would go awry and somehow the Lady Spartans would get it back into play to keep the ball moving. North Newton would fall to KVHS in three: 25-15, 25-9 and 26-24.
Tuesday the Lady Spartans traveled to DeMotte Covenant Christian in hope of a different outcome from the first meeting. The Lady Spartans met up with the Lady Knights at the West Central Invite early in the season. It would be the loss against the Lady Knight that would keep North Newton out of the championship round at the Invite. Coming into the Covenant Christian gym North Newton had come off a fresh loss to KVHS. Not to be deterred the team came in intending to avenge the loss handed to them in the Invite.
It would take four sets in total for North Newton to take home the win. The first set for the Lady Spartans set the mood with the wake-up call that they were put on notice. Set one would not be pretty and would end up as a loss for the Lady Spartans.
The North Newton defense was very strong with Jenna McCann leading in digs with a game total of 34. She was followed by teammates Phoebe Busboom with 11, Reese Fox nine and Ashley Churchill with eight. Foot movement along with good communication helped to set up a strong defense by the Lady Spartans. Senior Jamie Will would have 3 solo blocks helping on the front line giving the back row time to readjust for any free balls returned by Covenant Christian.
Ashley Churchill had 16 assists for the game thus enabling an offensive strike team. Not only would Churchill be affective as a setter, but she also sent 19 serves over the net with zero errors. Heidi Schleman would shake up the Lady Knights defense with a total of nine untouchable aces within a total of 13 serves with only 2 errors. If the Lady Spartans hadn’t put the Lady Knights on notice with the power of there serves it would be the kills sent over with a statement. Senior Jamie Will left nothing behind when she sent the ball drilling towards the floor every time. Will led the team with 17 kills with only 1 error for the night. Hiscox followed with 5 and Harley Schleman with 3 kills.
The North Newton Lady Spartans would fight hard and make Covenant Christian work for every point posted on the scoreboard. Ultimately the Lady Spartans would go four sets and bring home the win: 15-25, 25-18, 25-12 and 25-21.
The North Newton Lady Spartans return home on Thursday, October 3rd against Tri-County at 5 p.m.