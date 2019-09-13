KENTLAND - A balanced hitting attack and aggressive serving have been the South Newton Lady Rebels' calling card all season and Tuesday night (Sept. 10) was no different against in-county rival North Newton.
South Newton racked up 38 kills and 14 aces in the three-set win, 25-11, 25-16, 25-16. It was the third consecutive win for South Newton over North Newton in matches for the Newton County Cup.
"It is always good to pick up a win over your in-county rivals especially when there is hardware involved," said South Newton coach Laura Robbins. "There was a great crowd tonight and the support was tremendous."
A three-headed hitting attack led South Newton to the win, its 11th of the season, as senior Leah Schriner blasted down 11 kills, while junior Samantha Warren and freshman Lexi Cripe each had 10.
Warren was also a threat from behind the serving line as she recorded five aces in the win, while teammates freshman Abbey Carroll had four service winners, and sophomore Alexxys Standish and Schriner both had two.
"We served really well the first two sets without not a lot of errors while also being aggressive," added Robbins. "We moved the ball around nicely and saw some really great swings from everyone. Everyone contributed tonight in the attack and that is always nice. We weren't quite clicking on all cylinders but overall it was a good game for us."
South Newton raced out to an 8-1 start in the opening set and never trailed as the team served up seven aces and rolled to a 25-11 win.
North Newton got off to a better start in the second set and even led 3-2 early on. However, a 5-0 scoring run by South Newton that was highlighted by a Lina Small kill and an ace from Standish led to a 7-3 advantage for the Lady Rebels.
An ace from North Newton freshman Lexi Cunningham was able to cut the South Newton lead down to three, 9-6, but the Lady Spartans couldn't get any closer the rest of the way in the 25-16 loss.
The third set was back and forth early on with eight ties and five lead changes. Cunningham had a kill and an ace early for North Newton, while Warren had three kills and an ace over the first 17 points for South Newton.
The Lady Spartans led at three different times in the final set, but a good South Newton run changed all of that.
Trailing 11-10, the Lady Rebels outscored North Newton 15-5 the rest of the way for the 25-16 win.
Cripe had four kills and an ace during that stretch to pace the South Newton attack.
For South Newton, Lizzie Glassburn (3 kills, 6 digs, and 17 assists), Schriner (11 kills, two aces, 9 digs, and 18 assists), Cripe (10 kills, 1 ace, 1 block, and 4 digs), Warren (10 kills, 5 aces, 1 block, 3 digs, and 1 assist), Standish (2 aces and 10 digs), Arianna Pizano (4 digs), Lexi Conradi (1 kill and 1 dig), Megan Honn (1 kill), Small (2 kills and 1 block), Carroll (4 aces and 12 digs).
For North Newton, Jamie Will (4 kills, 1 block, and 2 digs), Hannah Hiscox (1 kill, 3 aces, and 2 digs), Cayci Ehlinger (1 kill and 3 digs), Heidi Schleman (3 kills and 1 dig), Ashley Churchill (1 dig and 5 assists), Cunningham (1 kill and 2 aces), Harley Schleman (1 dig), Hope Churchill (2 digs), and Phoebe Busboom (4 digs).
With the win, South Newton improved to 11-1 overall and 3-0 in the Midwest Conference. North Newton dropped to 7-8 on the season and 0-1 in conference play.