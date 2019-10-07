Lady Spartans win big on Pink Out Night
In the pink out game, in which they played in honor of assistant coach Helen Rouch, the North Newton Lady Spartans rolled to a 25-5, 25-10, 25-6 victory over Tri-County Oct. 3.
Harley Schleman paced the North Newton attack with eight kills, while Lexi Cunningham added seven, and Reese Fox had five.
Fox also served up seven aces in the win, while Hannah Hiscox had six service winners. Fox finished with eight digs, and Jenna McCann had seven.
Hope Churchill led the team with six assists and Ashley Churchill added five.
With the win, North Newton improved to 13-13 overall and 2-1 in the Midwest Conference.
Lady Rebels cruise to victory over Iroquois West
South Newton picked up an easy win at Iroquois West Sept. 30 25-14, 25-4 to improve to 21-6 on the season.
The Lady Rebels slammed down 19 kills in the two-set win and served up 17 aces.
Leah Schriner led the team with nine kills, while Samantha Warren added five.
Lizzie Glassburn led the team with seven aces, and Lexi Cripe had four in the win.
Abby Carroll had a team-high seven digs, while Glassburn led the team in assists with 14.