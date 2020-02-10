ROYAL CENTER — A 15-5 fourth quarter run by Tri-County gave the Lady Cavaliers a 55-49 win over South Newton in the first round of the Pioneer 1A Sectional.
Tri-County led 15-9 at the end of the first quarter, but South Newton battled back in in the second to trail just 28-27 at the break.
South Newton outscored Tri-County 17-12 in the third quarter for a 44-40 lead heading into the final quarter.
Alexxys Standish led the Lady Rebels with 17 points, while Katelyn Whaley added 14.
With the loss, South Newton finished the season at 2-21.