KENTLAND — Every time Tri-County needed a big bucket, senior Justin Cree was there to knock down a key 3-pointer in the Cavaliers’ 46-35 win over South Newton Jan. 31 in Midwest Conference action.
Cree finished with 15 points for Tri-County, while junior Jaedan Johnson scored nine of his game-high 16 points in the fourth quarter to answer a late run by the Rebels.
“We needed a big shot in the fourth quarter, and Justin came through with a clutch 3-pointer,” said Tri-County coach Mark Gretencord. “That shot got us going again and Jaden was just huge in the fourth quarter. South Newton had the momentum until those two guys stepped up.”
Cree knocked down two 3-pointers in the first quarter to help his team run out to a 10-4 lead.
South Newton’s offense had trouble protecting the ball and committed nine turnovers over its first 14 possessions of the game.
Another 3-pointer from Cree early in the second quarter gave Tri-County a 10-point lead, 17-7.
Sophomore Logan Doty had four points in the second quarter for Tri-County including an offensive put-back just before the buzzer sounded to give his squad a 25-13 advantage at the break.
The Rebels finished the first half with more turnovers (14) than points (13).
“I don’t think their press was anything more stringent than we have seen all year, we just weren’t getting rid of the ball soon enough,” said South Newton coach James Sammons. “Until we can start taking care of the ball better against pressure, we are going to struggle.”
Cree’s fourth 3-pointer of the game gave Tri-County a 17-point lead with 5:22 reaming in the third quarter. However, Tri-County would miss its next nine shots from the floor, and South Newton would finally find its rhythm offensively.
The Rebels closed out the third quarter with a 12-0 run to trail just 32-27. Sophomores Cy Sammons and Kayden Cruz each had five points in the third to lead the South Newton attack.
A layup from Austin Berenda followed by back-to-back baskets from Sammons accounted for an early 6-2 scoring run for the Rebels, and the deficit was just a point with 5:15 to play.
Cree stopped the run with his fifth 3-pointer of the game, and Johnson would go off for nine points in the quarter to spark a 12-2 run by the Cavaliers to seal the win.
With the win, Tri-County improved to 4-13 overall and 3-1 in the Midwest Conference.
Sammons scored 14 points to lead the Rebels, while Cruz added nine.
With the loss, South Newton dropped to 2-12 on the season and 1-3 in conference play.
“I was proud of how we made a run because that is something we haven’t done a lot of this season, but I liked the fight our guys showed,” added coach Sammons.