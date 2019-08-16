BROOK - The Tri-County trio of Ashley Siegfried, Bailee LaCosse, and Anna Pilotte all shot in the 40s to lead the Lady Cavaliers to a 64-stroke win over South Newton in Midwest Conference girl's golf action Aug. 15.
Siegfried was the match medalist by carding a 46 followed by LaCosse with a 48 and Pilotte with a 49. Maddie Musser and Kiara Harris rounded out the team scoring with a 62 and 65 respectively.
As a team Tri-County shot a 205 over the front nine at Hazelden, while South Newton finished with a 269.
In her first golf match ever, Delaney Smith led South Newton with a 64. Kyanna Dyer shot a 68, Tess Thomas carded a 68, and Sam Hernandez and Ruth Sanchez both finished with a 70.