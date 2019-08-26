After losing a large number of starts to graduation especially on both lines, the North Newton Spartans will look to its skill positions to help carry the squad.
Leading the team will be one of the top talents in the area, senior Colin Wagner. The new North Newton offense has been tailored to have the ball in his hands on almost every play, and he will also be the top force on defense as an aggressive and dominant linebacker. Wagner has rushed for more than 3,000 yards over the last two seasons.
“Are skill player are experienced,” said second year head coach Scott Rouch. “We have some athletes that have played a lot of varsity minutes.
Other key players back for the Spartans, who went 6-4 last season, include Vince Taylor, Trevor Kolodziej, Austin Goddard, and Dylan Taylor.
“Trevor is our only returning offensive lineman and he will be counted on to help get new lineman ready for the varsity level,” said Rouch. “Vince is very fast with good size and capable of scoring from anywhere on the field. Austin is another good athlete capable of playing multiple positions and being an impact player. Dylan can also play multiple positions and is very capable at each of them.”
Back this year after sitting out his junior season is David Scheeringa. “David will be a huge help on the offensive and defensive line,” added Rouch. “Our expectations are the same every year — have a winning record, win a conference championship then go on and win sectionals, regionals, semi-state and then a state title. The success of this team will probably be related to the reserves, how they do preparing our starters for what they might see, and working hard to make those in front of them work hard too. I look forward to a great season.”