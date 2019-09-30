CHALMERS — Frontier defensive coordinator Derek Dean paced along the sideline, mumbling.
Another Falcons coach, Mason Burgess, did the same thing at a different point in the game.
Both referred to that same concept — stopping North Newton’s Colin Wagner.
The senior averaged 123 yards and 2.25 touchdowns per game in the Spartans’ first five contests. He also averaged 8.6 tackles per game, and had eight tackles for loss.
Wherein lied the problem for the hosts of Saturday’s continuation of the Midwest Conference contest — Frontier couldn’t seem to find a way to stop Wagner on offense, or block him well enough on defense.
That, in turn, allowed the Spartans to close the game on a three-score run and best the Falcons, 34-12, to take control of the Midwest Conference standings for another season. North Newton (4-2, 3-0) has two conference games left, as does Frontier (4-2, 2-1), which lost its second consecutive game.
Frontier head coach Troy Burgess called the 6-foot, 195-pound Wagner a “weight-room kid” in prasing the Spartan. It showed in several moments, both Friday and Saturday, as Wagner kept pushing piles and bursting through holes on both sides of the ball.
He ran for 300 yards and all five Spartans’ scores on 34 carries.
“He’s a very, very good player. Good young man, too, from what the coaching staff says,” Burgess said. “He wore us down — he’s not overly big, but he’s very strong, big legs. He’s a kid who lives in the weight room, and it showed today.”
North Newton head coach Scott Rouch smiled.
“When you’ve got a guy like Colin running, you don’t have to give him much,” Rouch said. “Hell, he breaks a lot of tackles — the kid can run. He’s got to be tired — you’ve got to be tired. That was a really good job.”
Wagner noted running tired wouldn’t matter to him, either.
“That’s just how I’ve always played football, ever since Pop Warner,” he said. “Give me the ball, I won’t quit until the whistle blows. I’ll never stop.”
He was stopped, momentarily, by multiple lightning delays Friday night — and to an extent, the Frontier defense. Wagner scored twice Friday, but was at a 94-yard cap by the time the game was postponed.
Rouch was more concerned with his defense’s effort Friday night — Frontier had just scored and was going for a game-tying 2-point conversion when the second delay, then the postponement, came. The coach waited until Saturday morning’s trip back to Chalmers to dispense advice.
“I said, ‘We’ve got to go play like we know how to play.’ We were starting to get native on defense (Friday), running up the field, doing all kinds of things,” Rouch said. “I told them, ‘The three drives you stopped them on (on Friday) you did what we worked on all week. The other two, you guys just did what you wanted and it didn’t work very well.’ We didn’t change much, if at all. We just played better up front.”
The key was the beginning, he felt. North Newton broke up Brooks Sailors’ 2-point conversion pass to open Saturday’s continuation, then rode out the final 1 minute, 53 seconds of the second quarter passing on nine of 12 plays during a nearly 60-yard drive that ended with an incomplete pass before the buzzer.
“In actuality, I think that did help because it put them back a little bit when the second half started,” Rouch said of calling the pass plays. “They still expected us to throw, and we started running the football like we wanted.”
North Newton went back to its run game to open the second half and Wagner ended the first drive with a 20-yard burst up the middle fo the field for a 21-12 lead at the 10:01 mark of the third quarter.
After forcing a punt, Wagner again ended a drive with a 20-plus-yard score — this time, 24 yards — and it was seemingly the gut punch the home team couldn’t take.
“Coming back today was tough, but both teams had to do it. And they had to go home late, get up early, get on the bus and come back,” Burgess said. “I give North Newton a lot of credit. Their kids, their staff — they did a nice job of doing what they had to do to win the football game.”
North Newton quarterback Austin Goddard threw for 43 yards on five completions, and ran for 60. Dylan Olive recovered a fumble, and the Spartans intercepted Sailors to set up their final scoring drive.
Rouch and Wagner went through a similar situation last season. In Week 2 at Hammond Gavit, the game was stopped because of weather that Friday night and postponed until the next day.
North Newton came back to hold on to a 21-0 victory that Saturday, and came back to Chalmers to collect a 34-12 victory this season.
“It was just like last year — we knew we had to come back and pick up right where we left off,” Wagner said. “We knew we had to stop them on the 2-point conversion; we knew that was going to be a big part of the game. If we stopped them, it would kill a lot of their drive.”