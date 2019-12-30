HOBART - North Newton picked up its first win of the season Saturday, December 28 by knocking off Wheeler 54-30 in the consolation of the Hobart Holiday Tournament.
The Spartans outscored Wheeler in every quarter including 13-4 in the third quarter as they pulled away for the victory.
Braden Merriman led the Spartan attack with 23 points, while Austin Goddard added 10, and Dylan Taylor had nine.
Taylor scored seven of his nine points in the first quarter, while Merriman scored the other five points as North Newton led 12-5 at the end of the first quarter.
Merriman connected on a 3-pointer and had five points in the second quarter, while Rainford and Taylor each added a bucket to give their team a 22-14 lead at the half.
The Spartans held Wheeler to just four points in the third quarter as their lead increased to 35-18 heading into the final quarter.
Goddard and Merriman each scored seven points in the final quarter as the Spartans outscored Wheeler 19-12 to seal the 16-point win.
With the win, North Newton improved to 1-7 on the season and will travel to take on West Central Jan. 10.
Hobart held North Newton to 11 points in each half for a 54-22 win in the opening round of the tournament.
The Spartans trailed 11-7 at the end of the first, and 29-11 at the break. Hobart pulled away in the second half, outscoring North Newton 15-2 in the third, and 18-9 in the fourth.
Merriman led the Spartans with nine points.