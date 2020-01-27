MOROCCO — North Newton senior Colin Wagner led his Spartan wrestling team to mats on Thursday, January 23rd. What makes this an exceptional night outside of defeating the visiting Hebron Hawks was this was the final home meet. This season has been one of up and downs, but Senior night is one that every Senior looks forward to celebrating.
“Wrestling is a sport that really pushes you both mentally and physically” stated Colin Wagner. “It has made me a better person and student because of it” Wagner further stated. Leadership is one of the many qualities that can be seen out of Wagner when he steps out onto the Wrestling mat.
Coach Cunningham has coached the North Newton wrestling team for several years. “Colin has always been a leader for the wrestling team. He is one that doesn’t have to say anything he shows them what needs to be done” stated Cunningham. “Colin will be greatly missed, it has been an honor to coach him and his father in my years at North Newton”.
North Newton went onto defeat the Hebron Hawks 48 to 36. In several matches going all the way to the sound of the bell, the Spartans fought hard. Throughout the meet, you could see Wagner watching the matches unfold quietly waiting for his turn. Normally Wagner wrestles at the 182 weight class, however for Senior Night Coach Cunningham bumped Wagner up to wrestle in the 195 class, unfortunately, Hebron opted to forfeit the match giving the win the North Newton, leaving Wagner to walk onto the mat only to be handed a win that he wanted to earn on his last home meet.
Winning by pin were the following Spartans: Mikkel Cunningham (106), Aydan Barron (113), Dylan Barron (132), Dylan Olive (152), Elijah Duranleau (160), Anthony French (182) and Ardyn Calinski (285). Winning by forfeit in the 195 weight class was senior Colin Wagner.