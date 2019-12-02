MOROCCO — The North Newton Spartans went 3-0 in its group including a close matchup win over Kankakee Valley before falling to River Forest and Hebron at their annual invite Nov. 30.
The Spartans also knocked off South Newton and Faith Christian in group action.
Against Kankakee Valley, with just one more match to go a pin by William Stephens helped the Spartans clinch a 42-40 win.
The Spartans had 4 individual weight class champions: Elijah Duranleau won the 160 weigh class going 5-0, Colin Wagner won the 182 weigh class going 5-0, Ardyn Calinski won the 220 weigh class going 4-1, and Matthew Barry won the 285 weight class going 5-0.
South Newton didn’t have any class champions but did have several wrestlers that had good days including Dane Smith, who went 4-1 at 182 pounds, Dominic Sanders (4-1 at 285 pounds), Hayden Ramon (4-1 at 113 pounds), and Blake Whaley 3-2 at 126 and 132 pounds).
The Spartans travel to North White on Saturday, December 7th where they will participate in the 2019 North White Invite. The Rebels will wrestle at Fountain Central on Dec. 7.
In other action, the Spartans hosted Benton Central for their season opener at home.
Last year the Spartans dominated the Bisons but it wasn’t to be this year.
The Spartans would have three members win with a pin, two more won by points, and one win by a technical fall.
“We didn’t have a good night,” said North Newton coach Bruce Cunningham. “Not to the best of our ability — especially after what I saw this past Saturday when we won the (Lake Station) Invite.”
The Benton Central Bisons went on to edge out the North Newton Spartans with a final team score of 40-35. The final results for the season opener: Aydan Barron wt. class 106 loss on points, Mikkel Cunningham wt. class 113 win on points, Connor Symons wt. class 120 loss on points, Deklan Ward wt. class 126 won by forfeit, Dylan Barron wt. class 132 won with a technical fall, William Stephens wt. class 138 loss on points, Riley Cornforth wt. class 145 loss on points, Elijah Duranleau wt. class 160 loss on points, Dylan Olive wt. class 170 win on points, Colin Wagner wt. class 183 win with a pin, Ardyn Calinski wt. class 220 win with a pin and Matthew Barry wt. class 285 win with a pin.