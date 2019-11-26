LAKE STATION - The North Newton Spartan Wrestling team started off their season with an explosion going 5-0 in the Lake Station Invite competing against six other schools.
North Newton coach Bruce Cunningham had 5 athletes go 5-0, and two others go 4-1 overall in the Invite.
“This team showed the guts and pride of a Spartan. I was proud of all they accomplished today” said Cunningham.
Team pride is something coach Cunningham doesn’t coach, it just comes naturally to this group of wrestlers. Most of which gathered around William Stephens' last match of the day.
“It came down to the last match of the day. The Spartans needed to win the 138 weight class in which Stephens would wrestle” stated Coach Cunningham. “Stephens was able to secure the team championship with a pin.”
The North Newton Spartan team finished the meet in the following manner: 106 weight class: Mikkel Cunningham 5-0, 113 weight class: Aiden Barron 5-0, 132 weight class: Dylan Barron 5-0, 138 weight class: William Stephens 5-0, 160 weight class: Elijah Duranleau 4-1, 170 weight class: Dylan Olive 5-0, 170 and Ayden Calinski 4-1, 220 weight class.