KENTLAND — North Newton scored on its first six possessions, which included 30 first-quarter points, en route to a 58-0 win over its in-county rival the South Newton Rebels Aug. 23.
“We did a few things well and we did a few things poorly,” said North Newton coach Scott Rouch. “I was a little disappointed in the amount of penalties we had, just for silly things. But for the most part, we did good. I wanted to take care of the football and don’t turn it over. We have some work to do blocking wise and we know that. We are pretty young on the line as we started three sophomores tonight. The good news is that our skilled positions are pretty good and that showed tonight.”
In the penalty-riddled season opener, South Newton faced adversity right from the start. Starting quarterback junior Kevin Sessium was injured during the first series and would not return.
After forcing a three-and-out on defense, it took the Spartans just two plays on offense to claim the lead for good on a 56-yard touchdown run by senior quarterback Colin Wagner.
Elijah Duranleau converted the extra point kick and the Spartans led 7-0 with 9:01 remaining in the first quarter.
Just over four minutes later, Wagner found paydirt again. This time from nine yards out. Duranleau was good with the PAT and quickly it was a 14-0 lead for the Spartans with 4:55 left in the first quarter.
The scoring would just continue for the Spartans. Wagner connected with fellow senior Vince Taylor for a 55-yard touchdown pass at the 2:20 mark.
Then it was the North Newton defense that would score the next points as a high South Newton snap on third down led to a safety. That pushed North Newton’s lead to 23-0 and gave the ball right back to them.
After a big kick return by Austin Goddard set up the Spartans at the South Newton 10-yard line, Goddard finished the first-quarter scoring with a 10-yard touchdown run as the lead ballooned to 30-0.
North Newton would add another score, a 30-yard touchdown run by Wagner early in the second quarter, before the South Newton offense would pick up it’s very first, first down of the game.
Early in the second quarter, the Rebels would convert two first downs, a 31-yard pass from Kayden Cruz to Hunter Leadingham and a personal foul penalty against the Spartans, for its best scoring threat of the game.
However, the drive would stall out at the North Newton 21-yard line as a fourth-down pass from Cruz was broken up in the endzone.
The Spartans took over on downs and put together a 79-yard, six-play scoring drive that resulted in Wagner’s fourth rushing touchdown of the game. Duranleau who was a perfect 8-for-8 on PATs converted again to give his team a 44-0 lead, which was the score at halftime.
The second half, under a new mercy rule incorporated this year by the IHSAA, was played entirely with a running clock.
North Newton rounded out the scoring with a 6-yard touchdown run by Goddard late in the third quarter, and a 42-yard touchdown pass from Goddard to Cade Ehlinger in the fourth.
“Overall I am pleased with the win,” added Rouch. “It is a good way to start the season and we got a lot of the kids some playing time. With the new rule, the second half flew by. We still have to clean up a lot of things for next week’s game against a very good Rensselaer team. It will be a good test for our defense.”
Wagner finished with 134 yards rushing on 10 carries to go along with those four touchdowns. He also completed 2-of-6 passes for 64 yards and a touchdown. Goddard ran the ball 11 times for 50 yards with a pair of touchdowns and also completed 1-of-2 passes for 42 yards and a touchdown. Dylan Taylor finished with 60 yards rushing on six attempts.
For South Newton, Cruz completed 2-of-3 passes for 30 yards, while the team’s rushing attack was held to negative 26 yards. Trevor Hoeferlin and Kayne Firkins each had four tackles to pace the defense.
The Spartans will host Rensselaer Central (1-0) Friday, while the Rebels will travel to take on West Central (1-0).