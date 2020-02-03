MONTICELLO — North Newton finished third as a team, and had two individual sectional champions at the Twin Lakes Wrestling Sectional Feb. 1, while South Newton placed 10th and advanced three wrestlers to regionals.
Rensselaer won the team title with 208.5 points followed by Winamac 159, North Newton 142, Twin Lakes 138, Benton Central 105, Logansport 95.5, North White 81, West Central 80, Frontier 70, South Newton 66, Pioneer 59 and Tri-County 13.5.
North Newton was able to put the following weight classes atop the podium: 106 – Mikkel Cunningham 1st, 113 – Aydan Barron 6th, 120 – Connor Symons 6th, 126 – Deklin Ward 5th, 132 – Dylan Barron 6th, 152 – Dylan Olive 3rd, 160 – Elijah Duranleau 2nd, 182 – Colin Wagner 1st, 220 – Arydn Calinskin 5th and 285 – Matthew Barry 2nd.
Advancing to regionals from North Newton are: 106 – Mikkel Cunningham, 152 – Dylan Olive, 160 – Elijah Duranleau, 182 – Colin Wagner and 285 – Matthew Barry.
“Coaching Colin Wagner to his sectional championship was an amazing day considering I coached his father to the same title” stated North Newton coach Bruce Cunningham. “Colin is a true leader and will be missed by the Spartans next year.”
You could also see pride across the face of the Spartans coach when asked about his son, Mikkel Cunningham. “It was a truly emotional day to watch my son become a sectional champion, and able to earn the win in overtime. It was something extraordinary to be able to be a part of this as his coach and his father.”
South Newton was able to put the following weight classes atop the podium: 113 – Hayden Ramon 5th, 120 – Blake Whaley 2nd, 126 – Kane Sell 4th, 170 – Dane Smith 2nd, 220 – Will Balesiefer 6th and 285 – Dominic Sanders 6th.
Advancing to regionals are the following: 120 – Blake Whaley, 126 — Kane Sell and 170 – Dane Smith.
The North Newton Spartans and South Newton Rebels will travel to Logansport on February 8th to participate in the regional. Regionals will begin at 9 a.m. eastern time and will be seeing wrestlers that will be coming from the Lafayette Jefferson Sectional.