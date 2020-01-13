FRANCESVILLE — North Newton overcame a slow start to pull away from West Central to notch its second win of the season and to start 1-0 in the Midwest Conference.
“We probably shot less than 20 percent on the game, but later on we made some adjustments and were able to get it inside, attack the rim and come out with a win,” said North Newton head coach Sam Zachery. “This is an important first win in the conference for us. We thought we could compete for the conference championship and being 1-0 is exactly where we wanted to be.”
North Newton junior Austin Goddard hit a floater to start the scoring off in the first quarter and then he ended the scoring with another floater as the Spartans held a 10-7 lead at the end of the first quarter. Goddard and Braden Merriman each had a pair of baskets to pace the Spartan attack.
West Central was just 2 of 11 from the field with six turnovers in the opening quarter, but North Newton wasn’t much better offensively, making just 5 of 19 shots with five turnovers.
“It’s typical for us to have a slow start,” said Zachery. “We talked about in the locker room. We tend to always start slow and then I have to call a timeout and then we regroup. It is something we need to work on and get better at.”
A 3-pointer from Merriman and five consecutive points by Cade Ehlinger pushed North Newton’s lead up to nine, 20-11.
West Central answered with a 7-0 scoring run to close within two points.
Two free throws from Robbie Domonokos and a layup by Dylan Taylor closed off the first half with the Spartans up six, 24-18.
“I don’t think we were ready for them to be as aggressive as they were,” added Zachery. “We have struggle with our outside shooting this year and they packed the paint and forced us to shoot from outside and we struggled with it. It’s not that we didn’t get good looks or wide open looks, we just we didn’t get them to fall and we’re going to focus this week on getting lots of shots up and making it game like. Because I don’t feel like we’re doing that right now and then we get into a game and that’s how we shoot.
North Newton took control of the game in the third quarter behind the play of Taylor. The junior drained two 3-pointers and scored seven points in the quarter as the Spartans opened up the second half with a 12-2 scoring run. Merriman added four points in the quarter and the Spartans led 39-25 heading into the fourth quarter.
“Dylan was huge for us tonight,” said Zachery. “We thought he would be a good addition, but him taking last year off we didn’t know exactly what we were going to get, but he’s really come a long way. He’s a leader and we need him to do this every night. If we can get him going along with Braden and Austin, then Robbie, Cade, Kyler (Rainford) and Griffin (Swank) will all follow that and we can start getting things rolling.
The Spartans pushed its lead up to 20 points with a layup from Ehlinger, who scored five points in the quarter. North Newton outscored West Central 19-16 in the final quarter for the comfortable 17-point win, 58-41.
Taylor finished with 16 points to lead North Newton, while Merriman had 13 and Ehlinger added 10.
With the win, North Newton improved to 2-7 overall and 1-0 in the Midwest Conference.