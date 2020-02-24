MOROCCO — The North Newton Spartans suffered a pair of losses last week in games where they held a fourth-quarter lead.
North Newton fell to LaCrosse 52-48 on the Spartans’ Senior Night Feb. 21 and was edged out at Tri-County 47-43 on Feb. 18.
“This is the fifth game where it’s been a one or two-possession game, and we have had leads late that we’ve let slip away,” said North Newton coach Sam Zachery. “Until we make a conscious effort to correct our mistakes, we’re going to struggle.”
The Spartans started the game against LaCrosse on a good note, as a layup from Kyler Rainford gave the Spartans a 7-2 lead.
However, LaCrosse answered with a 9-2 scoring run for an 11-9 lead after the first eight minutes of play.
LaCrosse built a six-point lead midway through the second quarter, but North Newton finished off the half with a 7-0 run that was capped off by Dylan Taylor making 2 of 3 free throws from the line as he was fouled in the final moments of the half throwing up a prayer from beyond half-court. At halftime, North Newton led 20-19. Rainford led the Spartan offense in the second quarter with six points.
In the second half, LaCrosse opened up with an 8-0 scoring spurt for a seven-point lead. The Spartans fought back late in the quarter going on a 12-2 scoring run that was capped off by a Cade Ehlinger layup for a 36-34 lead.
However, LaCrosse would reclaim the lead as a late 3-pointer from senior Zach Grieger gave his team a 37-36 advantage going into the fourth quarter.
An Austin Goddard score gave the lead back to North Newton to start off the final period, but LaCrosse answered with a 6-0 run for a five-point advantage.
Goddard would score on a layup and a floater to help spark a 6-0 North Newton run for a 46-45 lead with 2:12 remaining in the game.
Back-to-back turnovers by the Spartans led to a 7-2 run by LaCrosse (going 7 of 10 from the foul line) to finish the game with a 52-48 win.
On Senior Night, the Spartans were led by their two seniors as Rainford finished with a team-high 14 points, and Braden Merriman scored six of his 12 points in the final quarter. Goddard finished with 10, Taylor had seven and Ehlinger tossed in five points.
“We talked about needing to limit turnovers and needing to value every position but at key moments tonight, we didn’t do it tonight,” added coach Zachery. “Once we get over that hump, we can start finishing up games.”
Earlier in the week, Tri-County handed North Newton its first loss of the season in the Midwest Conference with a 470-43 decision.
“We knew they were going to be hungry because they were playing for a share of the conference title,” said Zachery. “We came out and put it to them and were up 18-11 early. Then we go to the foul line and we missed some free throws and Tri-County goes down and gets a basket plus a foul and they start chipping into the lead.”
North Newton led the contest 33-32 after the third quarter. A North Newton foul shot was the only score over the first two-plus minutes of the fourth as both teams combined to miss eight shots.
Tri-County’s Korbin Lawson tied the game with a layup for a 34-34 score, then Logan Doty put the hosts ahead for good with a pair of free throws. A few seconds later, Jaedan Johnson collected a steal and was fouled on the offensive end. He hit both foul shots for a 38-34 lead.
Braden Merriman gave the Spartans a 38-36 deficit with four minutes to play, and the Cavaliers took 20 seconds off the clock before Justin Cree nailed a 3-pointer.
The Spartans fought back to trim into the lead some more, first with another foul shot and then with a layup from Dylan Taylor for a 41-39 score.
Cree followed with a layup off an inbounds play for a four-point cushion, and a Spartans turnover with 1:16 remaining seemingly gave Tri-County every edge imaginable.
Lawson, though, missed the front end of a 1-and-1, but Zach Gretencord came up with a steal. Given a second chance, Lawson sank both ends of the 1-and-1 for a 45-39 score with 42 seconds on the clock.
North Newton closed the margin again to four with 31 seconds left and had two more opportunities over the next 25 seconds. But a Gretencord steal and a Doty rebound of a missed 3-point attempt aided the hosts, and Doty also sank a pair from the line with six seconds left to essentially clinch the win.
“It was a back and forth game and we battled hard at the end,” added Zachery. However, we let their pressure get to us, they were running and jumping and pressing us and we were turning the ball over and they were going down and getting layups. We just need better court awareness and knowing where to go with the ball in certain situations.”
Taylor scored 14 and Merriman scored 11 to lead the Spartans.