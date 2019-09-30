MOROCCO — Fresh cut grass and a newly lined course were waiting for the start of the North Newton Cross Country meet. Playing host to county rival South Newton and Tri-County on September 24th. These three teams have met up against each other at various other meets and Invites.
In the ladies race, there was a total of 13 athletes and 2 full teams. Earning a first-place finish was Tri-County Erin Bahler with a time of 24 minutes 29 seconds. South Newtons Delaney Farmer lead the Lady Rebels into the finish line with a second-place finish in a time of 25:53. Lady Spartans of North Newton entered the finish line with Kylie Blann coming in third with a time of 26 minutes even. The Lady Spartans had Brandi McQueen in 5th with 27:09, Madelyn Arrenholz in 7th with 27:34, Jacqueline Thomas in 10th with 30:34, Rebecca Bookwalter in 11th with 35:56 and Samantha Bradley in 12th with a finishing time of 33:45. The only other Lady Rebel Aubrey Florian finished 9th overall with a time of 29:03.
The Tri-County Lady Cavaliers had Willa Wamsley in 4th with 26:46, Baily Metzinger in 6th with 27:21 and Ashley Ford in 13th finishing with a time of 34:58. It would be the Tri-County Lady Cavaliers taking first place in a very close three-way meet with a total of 27 points followed by North Newton Lady Spartans with 29 points. The Lady Rebels didn’t have enough runners to field a team.
In the boy’s race, there were 20 athletes and again 2 full teams. Headed towards the finishing line two athletes running full steam ahead would cross the finish line. It would be a single second separating first and second place. Senior Gavin Secivar from North Newton earning the first-place finish with a time of 20:02 followed by South Newtons Kyle Hall crossing in at 20:03 taking 2nd place. Tri-County would have its first athlete, Justin Kilmer, to cross the finish line coming in third place with a time of 21:11. The North Newton Spartans would have Ryan Williams finish in 5th with 21:30, Joe Smith in 7th with 21:52, Isaac Knight in 8th with 21:55, William Stephens in 17th with 26:18, Raymond Tharp in 18th with 27:04 and Joshua Spoor in 20thwith a time of 37:30. South Newton would have runners finishing in the following manner: Nolan Ganz in 6th with 21:32, Tristian Barricks in 9th with 22:18 and a final runner in 16th with a time of 26:06.
In what was even a closer point total for the team winner, North Newton took advantage of a single point difference and was able to snatch first place with 28. Tri-County finished with 29 points earning a second-place finish.
The North Newton Cross Country team traveled to participate in the 2019 Highland Invite. Running in what could be described as less than perfect conditions, waterlogged and tons of muddy patches, the Spartans were still able to have 3 runners set new personal records.
A total of 181 ladies lined up in the assigned starting chutes waiting for the official to begin the race. Junior Kylie Blann led the Lady Spartans to the finish line on the track placing 91st overall with a time of 24:55.2. Coming behind her was Brandi McQueen placing 100th in 25:24.2, Jacqueline Thomas in 117th with a new personal record of 26:49.6, Kaitlyn Kolish in 144th also with a new personal record of 29:07.3 and Rebecca Bookwalter in 145th with 29:27.6.
Likewise, for the boys, a total of 235 runners put themselves into the starting chutes. Leading the Spartans to the finish line was Gavin Secivar in 88th with a time of 19:44.3. The rest of the Spartan team would finish in the following manner: Ryan Williams in at 102nd with 20:01.8, Joe Smith in 133rd with 20:54.3, Isaac Knight with a new personal record of 21:17.1, Raymond Tharp in 210th with 24:18.2 and Joshua Spoor in 235th with a time of 33:00.1.